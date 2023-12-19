BCN Welcomes Rich Fisher as Partner Sales Director

News provided by

BCN Telecom

19 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Rich Fisher to the company as a Partner Sales Director. The addition of Rich to the BCN team continues the Company's commitment to driving engagement and partner opportunities nationwide. The entire BCN Sales Director team is focused on designing and delivering technology solutions that enable our sales partners to deliver customer value.

Rich brings many years of telecom and technology expertise to the BCN Team, most recently as a Regional Channel Director for Nitel. 

"We are extremely excited to welcome Rich to the BCN team. His channel experience and partner relationships honed over his years in the business will ultimately drive mutual success for BCN and our partners," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

BCN continues to expand both its team and technology solutions portfolio. A robust NaaS service offering is enhanced with BCN Cloud Voice UCaaS, SD-WAN, cloud-based security, managed equipment, and monitoring services. BCN also offers a variety of POTS Replacement solutions to help customers mitigate the rising cost of traditional copper lines. The BCN POTS Over LTE solution provides multiple connectivity options and white glove installation.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 29 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com

SOURCE BCN Telecom

Also from this source

BCN Unveils New Technology Enhancements and White Glove Installation for POTS Over LTE Solution

BCN Unveils New Technology Enhancements and White Glove Installation for POTS Over LTE Solution

BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses announces significant enhancements to its...
BCN Net Promoter Score® Up +12 Year over Year

BCN Net Promoter Score® Up +12 Year over Year

BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses achieved a high Net Promoter Score® of 65...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.