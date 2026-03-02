BCP COMPLETES SALE OF UNITED UTILITY SERVICES

BATON ROUGE, La., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCP, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, closed on the previously announced sale of United Utility Services ("United Utility") to Sandbrook Capital, in partnership with funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance.

The closing marks the realization of BCP's investment in United Utility, a platform built to serve the growing needs of electric utilities across the United States through engineering, design, maintenance, and construction services supporting transmission, distribution, and substation infrastructure.

BCP formed United Utility in 2018 and grew the business through organic growth initiatives and strategically acquired service capabilities to support its utility partners in improving the reliability and resiliency of their critical infrastructure. Today, United Utility is one of the leading and most trusted service providers in the industry.

"This closing reflects the strength of our investment approach, the depth of our market insight, and the power of disciplined execution," said Mark Spender, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at BCP. "We identified early the need for a scaled, high-quality grid services platform and worked alongside management to build a market leader positioned to capitalize on and support the significant new capital investment being made to strengthen, expand, and improve resiliency of the U.S. power grid. We are incredibly proud of what the United Utility team accomplished and confident the company is well-positioned for continued growth."

The transaction represents BCP's third closed exit in recent months, underscoring the firm's focus on delivering results through operational value creation and disciplined execution.

About United Utility Services

United Utility Services is a leading provider of electric utility infrastructure services with an integrated design-to-build approach supporting utilities, cooperatives, and municipalities through the full asset life-cycle. The company operates across the U.S. and plays a key role in helping its customers harden their systems and meet growing power demand. For more information, please visit unitedutility.com.

About BCP

BCP is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. BCP has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $6 billion of assets under management. BCP seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit bernhardcapital.com.

About Sandbrook Capital

Sandbrook Capital is a private investment firm dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams to build impactful companies that are essential to transforming the world's energy infrastructure. The firm, led by power industry veterans, is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit sandbrook.com.

