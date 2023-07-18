BCS Chief Actuary Mehb Khoja Named "2023 Risk All-Star" by Risk & Insurance Magazine

The award recognizes Khoja and BCS's work in healthcare cost containment solutions

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Chief Actuary Mehb Khoja has been named a "2023 Risk All-Star" by Risk & InsuranceÒ. The honor is presented annually to those who drive the risk management industry forward by striving to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies. Khoja is one of 15 industry risk managers who were named to the 2023 class for their perseverance, creativity and passion in building or arriving at solutions that protect lives and bottom lines.

BCS Chief Actuary Mehb Khoja

A Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, Khoja has more than 20 years working in the employee benefits, stop loss and reinsurance industries, most recently joining BCS as Chief Actuary in 2020. He has proven himself to be an expert in the high-cost claims space, leading the company's Large Claims Solutions portfolio of employer stop loss, excess of loss, and gene therapy, and helping to grow the company's utilization of cost containment solutions.

"Recognizing how the rising costs of healthcare and influx of new gene therapies impact our industry, BCS has approached large claims in a different way by focusing on cost containment strategies and partnerships to help our customers," said Khoja. "This award recognizes the hard work of many at BCS who have seized the opportunity to help our customers optimize care while reducing claim costs overall."

One way the company does this is through its RiskNavigator cost containment solution set, which is offered as part of BCS stop loss and reinsurance products. RiskNavigator provides a suite of tools, including clinical expertise, case management partnerships, and more, that can amplify cost-saving resources for health plan and employer groups. In fact, in one case involving a hemophilia patient, costs were reduced by 85% while maintaining levels of care.

For more information about insurance solutions from BCS, visit bcsf.com.

About BCS Financial: BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

