BCS Financial Celebrates 75th Anniversary

BCS to mark the milestone anniversary of providing innovative insurance solutions to health plans, brokers, and employers

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the 75th anniversary for BCS Financial, an insurance and financial services firm wholly owned by Blue Cross Blue Shield licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Since its origins as the first national Blue company, BCS Financial has built a solid foundation that has expanded to commercial markets in all 50 states. From developing the first-of-its-kind BCBS Organ and Bone Marrow Transplant Pool to pioneering new products for the commercial markets, BCS has been creating innovative and diverse insurance solutions for 75 years, with proven results.

Most recently, BCS has made headlines for its new-to-market insurance solutions, including:

  • A reinsurance pool product for health plans that covers the cost of gene therapy ingredients to protect against large, catastrophic claims, and offers back-end management services; and
  • A gene-therapy-only stop loss product designed to protect large, self-insured employers from the frequency and severity of these one-time treatments
  • A first-of-its-kind critical illness insurance product that provides coverage for severe mental illness

"Our mission has been the same for 75 years – to serve our customers by solving tough problems that make a difference in their lives."  said BCS President & Chief Executive Officer Peter Costello. "The problems today are tougher and more complicated then ever but we feel privileged to be working with our customers and stakeholders to solve them""

Reflecting on the milestone, Costello added, "I believe we're as youthful, healthy, and relevant as ever. We have the people, the talent, and the commitment to win, and we're ready to make the next 75 years even better. Thank all those who have been on this journey with us."

About BCS Financial: BCS Financial Corporation has 75 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

Media Contact:
Nathan Post
Phone: 630.472.7860.

SOURCE BCS Financial

News Releases in Similar Topics

