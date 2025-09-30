BCS Financial Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

BCS Financial

Sep 30, 2025, 08:33 ET

BCS announces Great Place to Work® certification, based on employee feedback

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial is proud to announce that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BCS, with 89% of employees saying it's a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

The company, wholly owned by all Blue Cross Blue Shield licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, has a strong track record of putting employees first and ensuring a fair and equitable work environment. Employees echoed this sentiment in their survey responses:

  • More than 90% of employees believe people are treated fairly, regardless of age, gender, sex, or sexual orientation
  • 93% of employees believe people are made to feel welcome when they join the company
  • 92% are proud to tell others where they work

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work®," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Costello. "We have a terrific mix of tenured professionals and new talent, and we are proud to receive this designation as a direct result of their input."

Beyond being a Great Place To Work®, employees also emphasized the company's commitment to innovative financial and insurance solutions, as well as exceptional customer service:

  • 92% would rate the service BCS provides as "excellent"
  • 95% cited access to "meaningful innovation opportunities"
  • 88% feel a sense of pride and strongly endorse the company

"Our employees are what make BCS special, helping us deliver on our mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable," said Costello. "It is an honor to know that in striving toward our mission and delivering results for clients and customers, we have made BCS a top company to work for, as well."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

 About BCS Financial
BCS Financial Corporation has more than 75 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nathan Post
Phone: 630.472.7860

