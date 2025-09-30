BCS Financial Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

BCS announces Great Place to Work® certification, based on employee feedback

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial is proud to announce that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BCS, with 89% of employees saying it's a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

The company, wholly owned by all Blue Cross Blue Shield licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, has a strong track record of putting employees first and ensuring a fair and equitable work environment. Employees echoed this sentiment in their survey responses:

More than 90% of employees believe people are treated fairly, regardless of age, gender, sex, or sexual orientation

93% of employees believe people are made to feel welcome when they join the company

92% are proud to tell others where they work

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work®," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Costello. "We have a terrific mix of tenured professionals and new talent, and we are proud to receive this designation as a direct result of their input."

Beyond being a Great Place To Work®, employees also emphasized the company's commitment to innovative financial and insurance solutions, as well as exceptional customer service:

92% would rate the service BCS provides as "excellent"

95% cited access to "meaningful innovation opportunities"

88% feel a sense of pride and strongly endorse the company

"Our employees are what make BCS special, helping us deliver on our mission to make healthcare more accessible and affordable," said Costello. "It is an honor to know that in striving toward our mission and delivering results for clients and customers, we have made BCS a top company to work for, as well."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

