BCS Financial Wins Prestigious Ragan Workplace Wellness Award

The Chicagoland-based company is honored for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial is proud to announce the company has been named a winner in Ragan's Workplace Wellness Awards. BCS was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition in the ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) category, based on its commitment, engagement and investments in areas of environmental, social and governance responsibilities.

"At BCS, we think of ourselves as a dynamic corporation with a distinct purpose. I am proud to receive this award, but even more proud of the efforts BCS is making to leave a lasting impact in our communities," said Peter Costello, president & CEO of BCS Financial.

The Ragan's Workplace Wellness Awards celebrates the organizations, people and teams that have made significant strides in improving their employees' health and well-being, with a focus on physical, mental, financial and social wellness. As ESG efforts have become more mainstream for companies, BCS has taken important steps to formalize an internal strategy that focuses both on advancing ESG initiatives such as supplier diversity, sustainability, charitable giving, and governance certifications, and measuring those initiatives to ensure clarity and commitment company-wide.

"ESG is more than a buzz word at BCS, it is the sense of responsibility we feel to make a lasting impact for the future," said Costello. "Our efforts in the last year have formalized an ESG program with great success, but it has been embedded in our culture for a long time."

BCS also received an honorable mention award in the "Employee Engagement" category.

More information about Ragan's Workplace Wellness Awards, and a write-up of the company's award honors can be found by visiting: https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/workplace-wellness-awards-luncheon-2023/

About BCS Financial:

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

