BCT - Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Dianne Capilongo as Loudoun County Community Business Development Officer

"We are excited to have Dianne join our growing Loudoun County team," said Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Dianne's knowledge of the Leesburg market, as well as her attention to details of a quality customer experience, makes her a natural fit for BCT's team."

A Leesburg, VA resident, Dianne stated, "I am very pleased to be joining the BCT team, and I am excited about the opportunity to bring exceptional community banking to Loudoun County."

Originally from Great Falls, VA, in Fairfax County, Dianne resides in Leesburg, VA, with her husband, Chris. They have three adult children, Edwin, Amelia and Katie, and three grandchildren.

Dianne is actively involved in Loudoun County, serving on the Board of directors of the Leesburg Optimist Club and on the Board of Directors as Treasurer of the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts.

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven convenient offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Loudoun County, Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit our website at www.mybct.com.

