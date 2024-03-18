BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces Alice Frazier Elected as Vice Chairman of ICBA

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has elected Alice Frazier, BCT's President and CEO, as the ICBA Vice Chairman. Her term began March 17, 2024, immediately following the ICBA LIVE national convention in Orlando, Florida.

"I'm deeply honored to champion the cause of our nation's community banks in my role as ICBA vice chairman," Frazier said. "As relationship lenders with deep community ties, our success is intricately connected to the prosperity of those we serve. I'm eager to advance ICBA's advocacy, education, and innovation initiatives and work with key stakeholders to foster an environment where community banks flourish and the local economy thrives."

Frazier serves in many leadership roles at ICBA. She is a member of the ICBA Executive Committee and board of directors and is vice chairman of the Federal Delegate Board. She serves on ICBA's Policy Development Committees and is Executive Committee liaison to the Bank Education Committee and ThinkTECH Selection Advisory Group. Frazier previously served on the ICBA Executive Committee as secretary from 2019-21. She is also a member of the Consolidated Holdings and Service Network boards.

Frazier is also active at the local level. She serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Board and is past chairman of the Virginia Association of Community Banks. She currently serves as treasurer on the WVU East Hospital System (West Virginia) and for the Loudoun Economic Development Authority (Virginia).

"Alice is a passionate advocate for our industry who has earned the respect and admiration of her peers," said ICBA Chairman Lucas White, president of The Fountain Trust in Covington, Ind. "Her unwavering commitment is truly commendable. We are fortunate to benefit from her counsel on ICBA's Executive Committee as we seek to drive meaningful change, marking a steadfast dedication to community bank advancement."

ICBA is the only national advocacy organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With the high-tech, high-touch banking services that consumers expect, community banks offer the best financial-services options for millions of consumers, small businesses, and agricultural enterprises.

For more information about the ICBA, visit https://www.icba.org.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $831 million in assets as of December 31, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus an affiliation with Sheetz convenience stores. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

