BCT-Bank of Charles Town Announces Promotion of Leslie Crabill to Executive Vice President of BCT Wealth and Investments Division

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the promotion of Leslie D. Crabill to Executive Vice President, Director of BCT Wealth and Investments. Ms. Crabill will continue overseeing this division that includes BCT Wealth Advisors and BCT Investments while also joining the executive team at BCT-Bank of Charles Town.

Leslie D. Crabill, BCT-Bank of Charles Town. Executive Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments.

With over 25 years of investment and comprehensive financial planning experience, Leslie provides substantial industry knowledge within a personalized client experience. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Director of BCT Wealth Advisors and BCT Investments. Prior to joining BCT, Leslie served as a Wealth Management Advisor with BB&T.

"Since 2007, Leslie's leadership has led the division to new levels of recognition and success in the Eastern Panhandle and will continue to do so as we strategically expand this business line in Virginia," stated Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Leslie's strategic vision is to help our clients plan for retirement, identify opportunities, and navigate the unknown, giving them peace of mind as they transition wealth. Our BCT Wealth and Investments division is perfectly poised for continued growth serving our clients for generations to come."

Leslie graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism. She maintains credentials for Series 7, 63, and 65 Securities Licensing as well as Life, Health, and P&C Insurance Licenses. In addition, Leslie continues concentrated education in financials at the American College and Cannon Trust School.

Community service is important to Leslie. She serves on several civic and community Boards and organizations, including Technical Advisor for the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, Past Chairman of the Board of the WVU Healthcare Foundation Board, Past President of CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, and member of the Martinsburg Rotary. Leslie also volunteers for numerous local non-profit agencies. Honors and awards include Rotarian of the Year, Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scout Council Nation's Capital, and Outstanding Volunteer by Partners in Prevention.

Leslie enjoys spending time with friends and family, running, and gardening. She lives in Shepherdstown, West Virginia with her husband George "GF" and son Collin.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $831 million in assets as of December 31, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town