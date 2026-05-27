BCU Achieves Faster, Human-Centered Digital Support with Glance and Salesforce

Credit union improves digital banking experiences by letting members show, not tell, what they need help with

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a provider of enterprise cobrowse and guided customer experience, is helping Baxter Credit Union (BCU) – a member-owned credit union with more than $6.4 billion in assets and over 370,000 members – improve digital support by integrating cobrowse directly into Salesforce.

Dane Pellegrini, Senior Product Manager of CRM at BCU Credit Union, shares his experience implementing Glance Cobrowse integrated with Salesforce. Speed Speed

As digital banking becomes the primary channel for member interactions, credit unions are under pressure to deliver efficient, human-centered support. BCU identified a critical gap: disconnected tools were slowing down customer service agents and creating friction for members. By integrating Glance Cobrowse directly into Salesforce, BCU eliminated the need for service agents to switch between systems, solving the "swivel chair" problem and enabling real-time, visual support.

With Glance, BCU agents can instantly join members in a secure cobrowsing session, allowing them to see exactly what the member sees and guide them step by step. This removes the frustration of trying to explain issues verbally and helps resolve problems faster, whether members are navigating online banking, locating documents, or completing transactions.

"We evaluated several options, but Glance quickly stood out as the ideal solution," said Dane Pellegrini, Senior CRM Product Manager at BCU. "It was easy to implement within Salesforce and simple to manage. Most importantly, it allows our members to show us what they're experiencing instead of trying to explain it. That creates a sense of clarity and relief, and it helps us resolve issues much faster."

By embedding Glance Cobrowse directly into Salesforce, BCU also gains deeper visibility into member interactions. Each session is captured within the unified member record, equipping both human representatives and AI agents with a complete, 360-degree view of the member journey and enabling more personalized service.

"Bringing human support directly into digital interactions is exactly where customer experience is heading," said Heather Nightingale, Vice President of Product at Glance. "BCU is a great example of how embedding Glance into Salesforce eliminates friction for customer service team members while giving members the clarity and confidence they need in important financial moments."

BCU is planning to expand its use of Glance across additional platforms, including its new member application experience, to ensure consistent, high-quality support throughout the entire member journey.

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To learn more about how BCU is transforming member support with Glance, visit: https://www.glance.cx

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About BCU: BCU is a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union that is fiercely dedicated to Empowering People To Discover Financial Freedom. With over $6.4B in assets, BCU is committed to providing a fast, easy, and secure banking experience along with extraordinary service to 370,000 members. The BCU field of membership includes employees of Fortune 100 companies and membership-driven organizations across the US and Puerto Rico, plus their extended families. Membership is also open to individuals who live or work in Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico, as well as subscribers of BCU's wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), Life. Money. You.®. All BCU members enjoy lifetime access to financial services and well-being programs that inspire confidence through the brand promise "Here Today For Your Tomorrow."

To learn more about how we can help you realize your financial dreams, visit BCU.org.

For media inquiries, visit BCU.org/About-Us/Media-Relations.

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

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SOURCE Glance