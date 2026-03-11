Glance appoints Heather Nightingale as Vice President of Product

Strategic leader to accelerate AI + human-guided CX product strategy

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in enterprise cobrowse and guided customer experience, today announced the promotion of Heather Nightingale to Vice President of Product. Nightingale will lead product strategy and product marketing, guiding and defining Glance's position in a fast-accelerating CX landscape.

Nightingale will lead product strategy, guiding Glance’s position and AI initiatives in a fast-accelerating CX landscape.

Nightingale has worked with Glance since 2016, most recently serving as Senior Director of Product Marketing and Partnerships. She led product positioning and market strategy, and grew Glance's analyst relations and partner program at a pivotal growth point in the company's trajectory.

In her new role, Nightingale will build on Glance's strong history of delivering for its enterprise customers by aligning market trends, customer needs, and company growth priorities into a forward-looking product strategy. She will oversee strategic planning, expand customer feedback programs, guide AI initiatives, and ensure Glance remains the most trusted, secure visual collaboration solution for the enterprise.

As AI adoption accelerates across customer experience, Glance is focused on practical, secure applications that support highly regulated enterprise environments. Nightingale emphasized the changing CX environment and the need for continued evolution in Guided CX.

"Customer experience is entering a new phase where AI is more visible and accessible than ever before," said Nightingale. "But AI doesn't replace the moments where personal connection is most impactful – it enhances them. At Glance, we sit at the intersection of automation and human connection. When digital journeys become complex or confusing, that's where guided human interaction creates clarity and builds trust. I'm excited to help shape how we bring those experiences to market in a thoughtful, responsible way."

Tom Martin, CEO of Glance, said the appointment reflects both Nightingale's leadership and the company's strategic direction.

"Heather has been instrumental in shaping how we think about product, market alignment, and the evolving CX landscape at Glance since she first started working with us," said Martin. "She brings strategic clarity, deep analyst relationships, and a strong understanding of our customers' needs. As AI continues to reshape digital experiences, we need focused leadership guiding both the vision and execution behind our roadmap. Heather is exactly the right leader to drive that next phase."

Glance is purpose-built for enterprise Guided CX, integrating seamlessly across complex technology ecosystems. It delivers secure, in-the-moment visual engagement in websites, authenticated portals, and mobile apps, enabling organizations to improve CX outcomes, increase revenue opportunities, and deepen customer relationships.

"Our customers choose us because we help them humanize and bring resolution to the high-stakes interactions that define brand loyalty," said Nightingale. "We've always been focused on doing one thing exceptionally well: bringing clarity and human empathy to critical customer moments. We'll continue to evolve that capability while staying true to who we are."

To learn more about Glance and Guided CX, visit glance.cx.

About Glance

Glance Guided CX™ helps enterprises earn, keep, and grow customers through instant, personal, human-to-human collaboration sessions within their mobile apps, portals, and websites. Glance is easy for everyone and works on any platform or device.

The world's most recognizable brands trust Glance in moments that matter to build relationships, increase revenue, and boost customer lifetime value. Discover how to create wow-worthy human CX at glance.cx.

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Glance

[email protected]

SOURCE Glance