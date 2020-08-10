BD and BD Foundation commit $7.8 million to helping community health centers expand innovative care to patients

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, together with the BD Foundation, its charitable affiliate, today committed $7.8 million in monetary grants and product donations over the next three years to support the continued expansion of the BD Helping Build Healthy Communities™ initiative – a unique public-private partnership launched in 2013 and implemented jointly by Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).

The BD Helping Build Healthy CommunitiesTM initiative issues grants to community health centers that are implementing innovative, successful approaches to providing quality healthcare to underserved populations in the United States. BD has invested nearly $15.7 million in cash and product donations to this initiative since 2013. This newest financial commitment from BD and the BD Foundation will bring their total combined investment to $22.6 million, through the year 2022. This year marks the first time that the BD Foundation – established in 2017 following the company's acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. – has made a financial contribution to this initiative.

Community health centers were launched during the 1960s civil rights movement in the United States and are rooted within medically underserved communities serving close to 30 million patients nationwide. They have a deep history of developing innovative, tailored strategies to support uninsured and underinsured patients in overcoming barriers to care – and have continued to do so even while facing unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients served by community health centers tend to experience greater incidence of diabetes, hypertension, medication non-compliance, and other health issues that serve as risk factors for COVID-19. Without the care provided by these health centers, patients often experience unaddressed medical issues that can have a devastating impact on their health, length of life, and overall cost of care.

"Community health centers have long played an integral role in delivering quality, affordable healthcare to the most vulnerable patients in the United States," said Tom Polen, CEO and president of BD. "As economic and other burdens caused by COVID-19 make it more challenging than ever for at-risk patients to manage chronic conditions, this initiative aims to provide funding to help health centers expand their healthcare innovations to reach more patients."

Health centers that have previously earned funding through this initiative have developed and expanded new models for identifying and assisting vulnerable people in managing complex chronic diseases – from diabetes to hypertension to opioid prevention and treatment.

Later this month, BD, the BD Foundation, Direct Relief and NACHC will invite health centers in the U.S. to apply for the initiative's next round of grant funding. The awards will recognize innovative approaches to delivering medication therapy management (MTM) services, which can enable better chronic disease management among patients who are facing additional challenges and constraints due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

"Health centers serve nearly 30 million patients and have a clear and defined mission as the first line of defense against COVID-19," said Tom Van Coverden, president and CEO at NACHC. "More than 90 percent of health centers have the ability to test for the virus and can care for people who are sick and do not require hospitalization, which reduces the demands – both clinical and financial – on hospitals and emergency rooms. Health centers have also massively pivoted during the pandemic, offering telehealth solutions that allow them to safely screen patients at home. Private funding partnerships like this one are critical to putting their public health innovations into action."

BD, Direct Relief and NACHC are announcing this renewed, three-year commitment to the BD Helping Build Healthy CommunitiesTM initiative to coincide with 2020 National Health Center Week (August 9 – 15th) – a week of recognition that aims to raise awareness of and public support for health centers for the important role they play in caring for vulnerable populations while saving taxpayer dollars.

"It's a privilege for Direct Relief to work with NACHC and be part of this extraordinary example of leadership by BD to find, recognize, and award community health centers for improving the health and lives of uninsured and underinsured patients who face challenging health conditions," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO. "Collaborations like these provide an additional source of support for the groundbreaking work health centers perform when it comes to reducing chronic disease and promoting wellness in some of America's most challenged communities."

On Monday, August 10, Tom Polen will join the CEOs of Direct Relief and NACHC to participate in a virtual bell-ringing event hosted by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to recognize National Community Health Center Week.

For more information about the BD Helping Build Healthy Communities™ program, visit www.directrelief.org/bdhbhc.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

About BD Foundation

BD is the sole funder of the BD Foundation, which focuses its social investments on expanding access to healthcare, advancing human potential and supporting resilient communities.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. Accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as a Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD), Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities and need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

About the National Association of Health Centers

Established in 1971, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) serves as the national voice for America's Health Centers and as an advocate for health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured.

