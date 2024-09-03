BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

Expands BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions with leading monitoring technologies, including advanced AI-enabled clinical decision tools

Combination of leading monitoring and infusion platforms enables future innovation opportunities for closed–loop monitoring and treatment, integrating combined company data sets and interoperability capabilities

Business renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring, will be based in Irvine, Calif. and become part of BD Medical segment

Katie Szyman will continue to lead BD Advanced Patient Monitoring as worldwide president

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring.

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring is a global leader in advanced monitoring solutions that expands BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions with its growing set of leading monitoring technologies, advanced AI-enabled clinical decision tools and robust innovation pipeline. BD Advanced Patient Monitoring's technologies are often used simultaneously with the BD Alaris™ Infusion System in the operating room or intensive care units. The combination of BD's new advanced monitoring and existing infusion platforms enables future innovation opportunities for closed-loop hemodynamic monitoring and IV fluid and medication administration by integrating combined company data sets and interoperability capabilities.

"The health care industry is being redefined by AI, robotics, and autonomous solutions, and our team continues to accelerate the application of these new technologies to improve the quality and cost of patient care around the world," said Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of BD. "Today, BD is proud to welcome BD Advanced Patient Monitoring, whose leading technologies, AI-enabled solutions and strong innovation pipeline expand our portfolio of smart, connected care solutions, create significant value for customers, and put BD at the forefront of enabling the future of health care."

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring's portfolio includes the gold-standard Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, noninvasive cuffs, tissue oximetry sensors and monitors. Its smart technologies are driven by advanced data analytics with machine learning and AI-based predictive and prescriptive algorithms to help clinicians better understand current and future patient conditions and provide clinical decision support tools.

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring will operate as a separate business unit within BD's Medical segment to align with its smart connected care approach, and it will maintain its presence in Irvine, Calif. Katie Szyman, who has served as corporate vice president of the business under Edwards since 2015, has been named worldwide president of BD Advanced Patient Monitoring, reporting to Mike Garrison, executive vice president and president of the BD Medical segment.

The completion of the acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact to the previously disclosed BD fiscal year 2024 guidance provided in the August 1 third quarter earnings news release. For additional information about the transaction, please reference the Investor Presentation and Transaction Announcement Press Release issued on June 3, 2024, both available on the Investor page on BD.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @BDandCo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined under Federal securities laws) regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care product group. These statements are based on the current expectations of BD management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the business and the acquisition, and actual results may differ materially from any anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the integration of the Critical Care Product group's operations, products and employees into BD and the time and resources required to do so and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected timeframe; the loss of key senior management or other associates; competitive factors, including the development of new technologies by other companies and pricing and market share pressures; changes in healthcare or other governmental regulation; risks relating to the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; changes in regional, national or foreign economic conditions, as well as other factors discussed in BD's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. BD does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

