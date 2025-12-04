BD and ChemoGLO™ Collaborate to Expand Hazardous Drug Contamination Testing for Health Care Facilities and Laboratories

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and ChemoGLO™, a specialist in hazardous drug detection and decontamination, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance hazardous drug contamination testing in health care settings to improve the safety of health care workers.

This collaboration allows facilities to combine the rapid, point-of-care qualitative results from the BD® HD Check System – available in just 10 minutes – with ChemoGLO™'s liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) analysis, delivering a comprehensive quantitative report on an expanded panel of hazardous drugs within three to five days after receipt of samples. Once a sample is collected with the HD Check collection kit, it can be safely packaged and shipped to ChemoGLO™ for further analysis.

"With the BD® HD Check System, facilities can quickly identify potential contamination, and through our collaboration with ChemoGLO™, gain deeper insights into exposure risks," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Medication Delivery Solutions. "This dual approach helps pinpoint areas of improvement and reinforces our commitment to health care worker safety."

Together, BD and ChemoGLO™ offer a streamlined sampling and testing workflow that empowers health care facilities to monitor contamination more effectively and take timely action to help protect health care workers from exposure risks. This combined testing approach aligns with recommendations outlined at a 2020 consensus conference on hazardous drug surface contamination, which encourages healthcare institutions to use both qualitative and quantitative surface contamination testing to better assess environmental safety and reduce exposure risks for staff.1

"At ChemoGLO™, the heart of our mission has always been to protect health care workers and patients from hazardous drug exposure," said Cara Zamboni, CEO at ChemoGLO™. "By partnering with BD, we're combining speed and precision to help facilities act faster and more confidently to safeguard their teams."

To learn more about the collaboration, visit BD (Booth 1017) and ChemoGLO™ (Booth 1873) at the upcoming American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting in Las Vegas from December 6-10, 2025.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About ChemoGLO™

ChemoGLO™ is at the forefront of healthcare safety specializing in hazardous drug detection, removal, and management solutions. For 20 years, our leading-edge innovations have provided accurate, quantified measurements of surface contamination levels of hazardous drugs, including chemotherapy, in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and other settings. Our ChemoGLO™ Wipe Kit can test for 26 different hazardous drugs and provide accurate, quantified results within 3-5 business days. The ChemoGLO™ Wipe Kit can be customized to meet projects of all types, sizes, and timelines. This easy-to-use testing kit ships at room temperature and is the most widely used testing kit in the world. In addition, ChemoGLO™ has HDClean Towelettes which are laboratory tested and proven to remove surface contamination of chemotherapy agents, hormone drugs, controlled substances, and drugs of abuse. Our mission at ChemoGLO™ is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services to safeguard your patients, staff, and facilities. For more information on ChemoGLO™, please visit chemoglo.com.

References:

Gabay M, Johnson P, Fanikos J, et al. Report on 2020 Safe to Touch Consensus Conference on Hazardous Drug Surface Contamination. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2021;zxab134. doi:10.1093/ajhp/zxab134.

