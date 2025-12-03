BD Launches New Cell Analyzer Configurations to Bring Cutting-Edge Capabilities to Labs of All Sizes

Three- and Four-Laser BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzers Expand Accessibility of Spectral, Real-Time Imaging Cell Analysis

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the global commercial release of new configurations of cell analyzers featuring breakthrough spectral and real-time cell imaging technologies, enabling more labs in academia, pharma and biotech – across scales, needs and budgets – to advance discoveries in immunology, cancer immunotherapy and cell biology.

The new BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzers feature BD SpectralFX™ Technology, which allows scientists to analyze up to 50 or more characteristics of a single cell with optimal resolution and sensitivity, and BD CellView™ Image Technology, which enables high-speed imaging, revealing spatial and morphological insights – like the location of a protein within a single cell – that can be visually analyzed in real time. The three- and four-laser additions to the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer portfolio complement the five-laser instrument launched earlier this year, providing more scientists worldwide the opportunity to incorporate industry-leading capabilities in their labs. Both versions have the option to start with a free trial of CellView™ Image Technology and upgrade later via software – giving labs further flexibility.

"The BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer has become our new standard, changing how our flow cytometry core operates," said Gert Van Isterdael, head of VIB Flow Core Ghent. "Once you experience the integration of spectral and imaging data, you don't want to go back. It opens a new dimension for our work, helping us see more, understand faster, and enable discoveries that simply weren't possible before. The BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer is a game changer, and having more configurations will only make this leading technology more accessible to a wider range of labs."

All configurations of the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer feature high-throughput, walkaway automation that enables best-in-class cost-per-insight economics through real-time imaging. The intuitive software makes it easy to manage large datasets, and is designed for out-of-the-box standardization. The analyzers also pair seamlessly with the ecosystem of BD FACSDiscover™ Cell Sorters and BD Reagents. This includes the recently launched BD Horizon RealViolet™ 828 and RealBlue™ 824 fluorochromes, pioneering entries into the near-infrared spectrum that, when used with a cell analyzer, can unlock new discoveries through spectral flow cytometry.

"In today's complex research landscape, access to leading-edge technologies through flexibility and modularity is crucial, from basic to translational science," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "Alongside the entire BD ecosystem of sorters, reagents, and informatics, the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer continues to be rapidly adopted by leading biopharmaceutical companies, and now with more entry points, organizations of all sizes can access the same technology."

BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzers are now available to order through local sales representatives. For researchers facing capital expenditure constraints, flexible financing options are now available. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

