By integrating the BD Pyxis™ Pro and BD Alaris™ platforms, Wellstar Health System is giving clinicians clearer insight, greater accuracy and simple automation, so they can focus on delivering safer, more consistent care to every patient

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. and MARIETTA, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia's largest and most integrated healthcare systems, to enhance the safety and quality of medication delivery for patients across its hospitals and care facilities.

BD and Wellstar Advance Patient Care and Safety with Medication Management Powered by AI

Through this collaboration, Wellstar is building a more connected approach to medication management from the pharmacy to the bedside by combining BD Pyxis™ Pro medication dispensing technologies with BD Alaris™ Infusion Systems. By adopting the latest in dispensing and infusion technology, Wellstar is empowering clinicians with greater accuracy, real‑time visibility, and streamlined workflows, helping them focus more on delivering safe, dependable care to their patients.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the new BD Pyxis™ Pro Dispensing Solution with Analytics in BD Incada™ provides Wellstar with enterprise‑wide visibility into medication inventory, including on‑demand insights through natural‑language queries. Customizable dashboards convert data into actionable intelligence, helping clinicians identify trends to ensure medication availability, reduce medication waste and optimize labor efficiency. And with BD Alaris™ EMR Interoperability, Wellstar clinicians can use barcode scanning to send infusion orders directly from the electronic medical record and receive infusion statuses back into the EMR.

"At Wellstar, our focus is on delivering safe, innovative care to every patient, every time," said Susan Wright, Pharm.D., Vice President, Pharmacy Services at Wellstar Health. "Partnering with BD to implement this technology strengthens our ability to focus on patient-centered programs and empower our teams to deliver care with confidence and compassion."

Wellstar also participates on the Strategic Development Council for BD's Medication Management Solutions business, where Wellstar leaders contribute expertise across enterprise pharmacy operations, medication safety, nursing, and informatics. This input helps inform and shape future innovation at BD and drives next-generation solutions to meet the real‑world challenges faced by large, complex healthcare systems.

"BD is proud to partner with Wellstar to advance medication safety and help ensure patients receive the right medications at the right time," said Connor Bates, Worldwide President for Medication Management Solutions at BD. "By integrating BD Pyxis™ and BD Alaris™ technologies, Wellstar is setting an example of how health systems can achieve connected, intelligent medication management that benefits both patients and clinicians."

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to strengthen safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes across the continuum of care, while positioning Wellstar as a leader in leveraging technology to improve the health of the communities it serves.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar personalizes the patient experience. We call it PeopleCare and it's only possible thanks to our 34,000 team members who provide expert compassionate care for every stage of life. PeopleCare also means we serve our communities as a non-profit health system, providing more than $1 billion annually in charity care and community programs, and operating the largest integrated trauma network in the State of Georgia. We embrace innovation and technology, nurture early-stage companies through our venture firm Catalyst by Wellstar, and train future generations of caregivers with academic institutions including the Medical College of Georgia. Wellstar honors every voice and is one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit Wellstar.org.

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)