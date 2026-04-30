BD Achieves Excellence in Employee Well‑Being, Earning Top Industry Recognition

Business Group on Health, Cigna Healthcare, and the American Heart Association highlight BD's comprehensive and innovative approach to advancing employee health and well being

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been recognized by Business Group on Health for its commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

"Supporting the well-being of our associates around the world is foundational to BD's success," said Kristi Payne, senior vice president of Global Total Rewards for BD. "Through our holistic total rewards and well-being programs, we support associates' emotional, physical, social and financial health in ways that reflect local needs while maintaining a shared global standard of care. Our approach to well-being is closely aligned with BD's long-term growth priorities, as a healthy, thriving workforce enables innovation, strengthens performance and ultimately helps us better serve patients."

The 2026 "Best Employers Award: Excellence in Health & Well-being" assesses applicants on their ability to achieve impact across five categories: leadership, culture and well-being strategy; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial well-being, social connectedness, job satisfaction, flexibility and time away; engagement and the employee experience; health inclusion and social determinants; and metrics and evaluation. BD received additional recognition in the category of "Excellence in Global Health & Well-being" for its ability to meet the needs of employees in multiple countries through globally consistent benefits offerings.

Also this year, Cigna Healthcare selected BD as a recipient of its 2025 gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its U.S. associates through a workplace well-being program. Organizations were evaluated based on the core components of their well-being program, including workforce insights; strategy and culture; dimensions of vitality; and engagement and experience.

Additionally, the American Heart Association awarded BD Gold recognition in the 2026 Well-being Works Better™ Scorecard, representing a notable commitment to the health of its workforce and community. Recipients were measured based on their adherence to the Association's recommended practices in areas such as mental health, burnout prevention, compensation and benefits, and more.

These recognitions demonstrate progress toward BD's 2030+ corporate sustainability goals and commitments, including programs to maintain a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates our culture of inclusion, safety and well-being. For a full list of awards and recognitions BD has received, visit news.bd.com/Award-news.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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Media Investors Matt Marcus

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)