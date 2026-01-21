BD and Ypsomed Expand Partnership to Address Rapidly Growing Biologics Market

The enhanced collaboration and innovation will improve options for pharmaceutical companies and patients requiring large-volume self-injection systems

LE PONT-DE-CLAIX, France and BURGDORF, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Ypsomed, a leading developer of injection systems, are strengthening their collaboration with the development of a 5.5 mL version of the BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ Glass Prefillable Syringe. This innovation is designed to be fully compatible with Ypsomed's YpsoMate® 5.5 autoinjector platform, expanding options for pharmaceutical companies and patients who require large‑volume subcutaneous self‑injections.

In development BD Neopak(TM) XtraFlow(TM) 5.5mL Glass Prefillable Syringe

Meeting the Needs of Today and Tomorrow's Biologics

The new 5.5mL BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ Glass Prefillable Syringe leverages BD advanced technologies, including a shorter, 8-millimeter needle and thinner wall cannulas, to support the delivery of higher volume and viscosity medicines. These enhancements should enable improved injection time and optimized flow, addressing common challenges with large-volume biologics and enabling drug developers to move beyond the limitations of standard syringe offerings.

"This next generation syringe is a direct response to the growing demand for patient-friendly solutions in the high-dose biologics space," said Patrick Jeukenne, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. "By combining BD's expertise in drug delivery with Ypsomed's leadership in autoinjector platforms, we are helping to simplify self-injection for patients managing complex conditions."

Supporting Innovation in Self-Administration

Large‑volume (greater than 1 mL) subcutaneous injections of biologics are increasingly common in areas such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, and metabolic disorders. Ypsomed's YpsoMate® 5.5, introduced in 2022, was developed to meet this need, offering an ergonomic design, intuitive two‑step activation, and clear feedback to support patient confidence and ease of use.

The new BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ 5.5mL Glass Prefillable Syringe is designed to further enhance the YpsoMate® 5.5 platform by maximizing flow efficiency and reducing injection time*, which are critical factors as dosing volumes and drug viscosities continue to rise.

"Ypsomed and BD, in close collaboration with our pharmaceutical partners, are expanding the subcutaneous delivery design space to accommodate high-dose therapies, both volume and viscosity," said Ulrike Bauer, Chief Business Officer at Ypsomed. "These partnerships are critical as we jointly drive the future of high-dose biopharmaceutical delivery."

A Proven Partnership for Better Patient Outcomes

BD and Ypsomed have a strong history of collaboration, beginning with the BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ 2.25mL Glass Prefillable Syringe and YpsoMate® 2.25 autoinjector. This combination demonstrated improved flow and optimized injection times across a range of drug viscosities, including up to 70cP1. The new 5.5 mL version builds on this success, aiming to accelerate and de-risk development of combination products and reduce time-to-market for pharmaceutical companies.

Looking Ahead

The BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ 5.5mL Glass Prefillable Syringe is currently in development and will undergo comprehensive testing to ensure compatibility with the YpsoMate® 5.5 platform. Syringe samples for feasibility studies are expected to be available in mid-2026. Within the same timeline, Ypsomed will expand the YpsoMate 5.5 platform and integrate the BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ 5.5mL Glass Prefillable Syringe.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .

Ypsomed Group

Ypsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection systems for the self-administration of liquid medication. As the reliable partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for more than 40 years, Ypsomed provides tailored selfcare solutions to meet specific needs. Backed by a proven track record, Ypsomed offers the most comprehensive and innovative platform portfolio for pens, autoinjectors, and on-body devices. Delivered with best-in-class execution and ready to integrate with digital health services, these solutions help simplify therapy and improve the quality of life for millions of people living with chronic conditions. Ypsomed is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland, and operates a global network of manufacturing facilities. More than 2,000 employees worldwide are committed every day to making selfcare simpler and easier.

*When compared to 12.7 mm special thin wall needle

1. Blaser, T. & Douaire, M. (May 20, 2025). Optimising High‑Dose Delivery: Syringe–Autoinjector Integration, Injection Time and Performance. ONdrugDelivery, Issue 172, pp. 32–37

The BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ 5.5mL Glass Prefillable Syringe is a product in development. Some statements are forward-looking and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

BD, the BD Logo, Neopak, and XtraFlow are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates. © 2026 BD. All rights reserved.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

YpsoMate is a registered trademark of Ypsomed AG.

