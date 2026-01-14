BD Names Shawn Bevec as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Shawn Bevec has been named senior vice president of investor relations, effective Jan. 20.

In this role, Bevec will lead all aspects of communicating the progress of BD's strategy to investors and the financial community, including the company's initiatives that drive shareholder value. He will report to Vitor Roque, the company's interim chief financial officer, until a new leader is appointed.

"As BD enters an exciting new chapter of growth, Shawn will be instrumental in articulating our strategy, performance and growth opportunities to the investor community – reinforcing BD's position as a leader in Medtech," said Roque. "Shawn's deep expertise in investor relations, equity research and the health care sector uniquely position him to lead this function as we advance our long–term growth plans and aim to deliver greater value for patients, customers and shareholders."

Bevec brings extensive experience in investor relations and equity research to BD. He joins the company from Quest Diagnostics, where he served as vice president of investor relations, leading investor communications, earnings-related activities and engagement with the capital markets. Prior to Quest Diagnostics, Bevec was a sell-side research analyst at Deutsche Bank and Susquehanna International Group, where he covered the health care services and medical devices sectors. Earlier in his career, Bevec held research and development roles at Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, providing him with a strong scientific and operational foundation.

Bevec holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Arizona and an MBA in General Management from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

