BD Announces $110 Million to Support U.S. Pharmaceutical Supply Chain for Biologic Drugs

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a $110 million investment to expand its production of prefillable syringes, helping accelerate biologic and GLP-1 drug delivery and supporting pharmaceutical reshoring in the U.S. This investment will bring BD Neopak™ Glass Prefillable Syringe production to Columbus, Nebraska, creating approximately 120 new jobs and reinforcing the company's supply resilience within its Pharmaceutical Systems portfolio.

"This is good news for Nebraska," said Sen. Ricketts. "It has the potential to bring over 100 new jobs to our state. This investment further underscores BD's ongoing commitment to keep critical manufacturing in states like Nebraska. I appreciate BD's long-standing partnership with the Cornhusker State."

The BD Neopak™ Glass Prefillable Syringe platform is purpose-built to meet the complex and evolving needs of biologics and combination products development. Available in 1 mL and 2.25 mL formats, the BD Neopak™ Glass Prefillable Syringe supports a wide range of formulation requirements, including high viscosity, drug-container compatibility, and integration with delivery devices. It is designed for seamless integration with autoinjectors, enabling flexible, patient-centric drug delivery in both clinical and at-home settings.

"As demand for biologics and GLP-1s accelerates, BD is strengthening its American manufacturing footprint to support U.S.-based drug delivery innovation and supply chain resiliency," said Patrick Jeukenne, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. "This investment in Nebraska, advances our long-term growth strategy and reflects our commitment to partnering with biopharmaceutical innovators as they bring advanced therapies to patients who require next-generation drug delivery solutions."

Strategic Investments in Columbus, Nebraska

BD is investing $100 million to establish BD Neopak™ Glass Prefillable Syringe production at its Columbus site, with supply expected to begin in mid-2026. This investment will also support additional line upgrades and capacity improvements across the site, ensuring BD can meet growing global demand for advanced injectable solutions. In addition, BD is investing $10 million to enhance cannula manufacturing capabilities at the site, and together these investments will add approximately 120 new jobs.

This announcement builds on BD's recent investment of more than $35 million to expand prefilled flush syringe manufacturing in Columbus, which will add approximately 50 new jobs and strengthen the supply of critical medical devices to health care providers across the U.S. BD Columbus has been a strategic site within BD's global manufacturing network for more than 75 years and is home to part of the company's vertically integrated cannula manufacturing operations, including design and production. As the largest medical device manufacturer in the United States, these investments are part of BD's commitment to invest more than $2.5 billion in U.S. manufacturing capabilities over the next five years.

Strengthening U.S. Supply Chain Resilience

This expansion underscores the company's commitment to building a more resilient and responsive pharmaceutical supply chain in the United States. By localizing production of the BD Neopak™ Glass Prefillable Syringe platform, BD is helping to ensure continuity, scalability, and speed to market for life-changing injectable therapies – especially as demand rises for biologics and combination products used to treat chronic and high-burden diseases.

As the global leader in biologics drug delivery, BD continues to invest in innovation and infrastructure to meet current needs and ensure that patients everywhere can benefit from the therapies of tomorrow.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer:

"It's encouraging to see companies like BD continue to invest and expand in Nebraska, which will strengthen our economy and provide good-paying jobs for hundreds of hard-working Nebraskans."

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood:

"Once again, BD is stepping up and creating more great opportunities in Columbus, Nebraska. Americans want to see more manufacturers choose to make things right here at home, and BD is doing just that. Congratulations to BD and the City of Columbus on this announcement, and I look forward to seeing BD continue to grow in the years to come."

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen:

"This is another perfect example of a company with global reach producing high value, cutting edge products at its plant right here in Nebraska. We can compete with anyone in the world and we are the best at what we do because of our people. The announcement of this expansion for BD is exciting news."

