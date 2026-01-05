FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced a significant milestone in its advanced tissue regeneration strategy: the first Phasix™ Mesh laparotomy reinforcement case performed in Greece following the product's expanded indication for prophylactic use in Europe. This marks the first broad prophylactic indication of hernia mesh across open, high-risk procedures in the European Union.

BD Marks Milestone with First Phasix™ Hernia Prevention Case in Greece and Over 85% Enrollment in U.S. PREVENT Trial

The procedure was completed at George Papanikolaou General Hospital of Thessaloniki, one of the largest institutions in northern Greece, led by general surgeon and Associate Professor, Ioannidis Orestis. The patient, a 63-year-old male with multiple risk factors, underwent a sigmoidectomy, and a Phasix™ Mesh (08 x 30 cm) was placed prophylactically at the laparotomy incision site to reduce the likelihood of future hernia development.

Concurrently, BD's PREVENT multicenter randomized controlled trial, conducted across sites in both Europe and the United States, has treated over 85% of its target population and is projected to complete enrollment in 2026. The study aims to provide robust clinical evidence supporting prophylactic bioabsorbable mesh placement to reduce the incidence of incisional hernias, while also supporting PMA submission for an incisional hernia prevention indication in the United States.

"Incisional hernias affect up to 30% of patients after abdominal surgery and cost health care systems billions annually," said Rian Seger, worldwide president of the BD Surgery business. "With Phasix™ Mesh, we're not just repairing hernias—we're preventing them. This milestone reflects our commitment to improving long-term patient outcomes."

According to recent U.K. data, patients who undergo incisional hernia repair incur an average cost of £23,148—nearly double that of patients who do not require repair. Prevention strategies have the potential to significantly reduce these costs and improve patient quality of life.

Phasix™ Mesh received CE marking approval for the prophylactic indication and launched three new sizes in 2025. The product is now registered in the U.K. and available across Europe for broad hernia prophylaxis indications, marking a pivotal step toward redefining surgical best practices, helping clinicians deliver safer outcomes and improve efficiency in every procedure. Phasix™ Mesh is not indicated for use for hernia prevention in the United States.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:

Media Investors Fallon McLoughlin

Director, Public Relations

201.258.0361

[email protected] Adam Reiffe Vice President, Investor Relations 201.847.6927 [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)