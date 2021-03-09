BD Announces Collaboration with ImageMover for Rapid Antigen Test Reporting

COVID-19 testing in everyday settings presents challenges in managing test subject demographics and results. The ImageMover app enables organizations performing point-of-care testing to efficiently capture required demographic details of those being tested, upload COVID-19 test results, report results to appropriate stakeholders and automate reporting to federal and state agencies. While the BD Veritor™ Plus System has built-in functionality to allow for data sharing to electronic health records through the BD Synapsys™ Informatics platform, that functionality requires an information technology infrastructure common to diagnostic testing locations in health care facilities such as hospitals, doctor's offices and urgent care centers. The addition of the ImageMover app provides the benefits of seamless and secure data sharing for everyday locations that don't have a health care information technology platform in place.

"The ImageMover app helps resolve a major administrative reporting burden for 'return to normal' testing and further strengthens the advantages of using a digitally read test like the BD Veritor™ Plus System," said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD. "From handheld portability to a simple workflow to a definitive digital readout of results that eliminates human subjectivity and now an automated reporting tool, the BD Veritor™ Plus System provides the simplicity needed for novice testers."

The ImageMover app coordinates with the BD Veritor™ Plus System to upload testing results for streamlined reporting and significantly reduced manual documentation. The app is compliant with patient privacy requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

"ImageMover has pioneered a highly secure mobile solution for managing the end-to-end workflow for point-of-care COVID-19 test administration and result management," said Laura Brown, chief clinical officer at ImageMover. "Now, organizations without sophisticated information systems can more easily manage the data associated with testing from anywhere and across any care setting with the BD Veritor™ Plus System. With ImageMover, these non-acute organizations now have a solution that automatically submits test results to public health authorities. In addition, we securely share test subject results with the individuals directly. We are excited to partner with BD to increase access to a comprehensive testing solution for organizations struggling with point-of-care testing today."

For traditional acute care settings, the optional BD Synapsys™ Informatics solution will continue to deliver automated result reporting, provide streamlined CARES Act and other Health & Human Services-mandated reporting functionality, and offer analytics and reports to support clinical and operational decision-making.

The ImageMover app differs from BD's previously announced collaboration with Scanwell Health, which was created to develop a lateral flow antigen test to be paired with the Scanwell Health mobile app for at-home use. The Scanwell Health app is expected to provide step-by-step instructions on how to collect and transfer a nasal swab sample, perform the test and use the mobile device's camera to analyze and interpret results in the home. The ImageMover app still requires the use of the BD Veritor™ Plus System to read the results of the test, but it provides a more streamlined reporting tool for testing locations that don't have a health care IT infrastructure.

BD has been on the forefront of the COVID-19 response providing innovative solutions for immunology research, molecular- and antigen-based diagnostics, devices that aid in therapeutics and injection devices for vaccine administration. For more information about the BD Veritor™ Plus System, please visit bdveritor.com

About the BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Assay

The BD Veritor™ Plus System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Assay has not been cleared or approved by FDA but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use by authorized laboratories. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARSCoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About ImageMover

ImageMover is a medical software company that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ an exclusive approach to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. For more information, visit http://imagemovermd.com/ or email [email protected].

