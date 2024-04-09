BD Named a Best Employer for Excellence in Employee Well-Being

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will receive the Business Group on Health "Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award" for its commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

BD also garnered honors for "Excellence in Global Health & Well-being" for its ability to meet the diverse needs of employees in multiple countries and its commitment to equity, with a set of standard benefits offerings.

"Our purpose at BD is to advance the world of health, and we know that starts with prioritizing the health and well-being of our 70,000 global employees," said Kristi Payne, senior vice president of Global Total Rewards for BD. "Our integrated approach focuses on physical, emotional, financial and social well-being, and empowers our people to thrive—personally and professionally."

Applications were assessed based on their approaches to leadership, culture and well-being strategy; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial well-being, social connectedness, job satisfaction, flexibility and time away; engagement and the employee experience; health equity and social determinants; and metrics and evaluation.

This award is the latest accolade for BD employee well-being efforts. Also this year, BD was awarded by Cigna Healthcare with the Silver level "Healthy Workforce Designation," which recognizes companies for improving the health and well-being of U.S. associates through workplace wellness programs. Additionally, the American Heart Association awarded BD a Gold level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association's 2023 Well-being Works Better Scorecard.

These recognitions reflect the company's efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety and well-being, and also contributes to community and company health. To learn more about BD's well-being programs, visit: https://jobs.bd.com/Our-CommitmentToYou.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics.

Contacts: Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Adam Reiffe VP, Public Relations Sr. Director, Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.6927 [email protected] [email protected]

