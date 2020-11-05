BD Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results; Provides Fiscal 2021 Guidance

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported quarterly revenues of $4.784 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 4.4% over the prior-year period on both a reported and currency-neutral basis.

"I'm extremely proud of the team for their execution this quarter, as we delivered sequential improvement across each of our segments and successfully launched our Veritor SARS-CoV-2 assay. Collectively, we drove mid-single-digit revenue growth, building on the strength of our COVID-19 diagnostics revenues to overcome headwinds from both COVID-19 and Alaris," said Tom Polen, CEO and president of BD. "Looking to fiscal 2021, BD remains focused on partnering with governments, health care systems, and health care professionals to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure access to rapid diagnostics and enable care for patients around the world. We are aligned on our priorities and steadfast in our commitments, including completing our Alaris 510(k) submission, investing in innovation and strategic growth initiatives, simplifying our processes and empowering our organization."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

As reported, diluted earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter were $0.36, compared with $0.45 in the prior-year period, which represents a decrease of 20.0%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.79, compared with $3.31 in the prior-year period, which represents a decrease of 15.7%, or 15.1% on a currency-neutral basis.

Segment Results

In the BD Medical segment, worldwide revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of $2.318 billion decreased 4.9% from the prior-year period on both a reported and currency-neutral basis. The segment's results reflect the BD AlarisTM System remediation in the Medication Management Solutions unit and the impact of COVID-19 across the segment. The impact of COVID-19 is primarily reflected in the Medication Delivery Solutions, Diabetes Care and Medication Management Solutions units. These were partially offset by continued strong performance in the Pharmaceutical Systems unit. Within the Medication Delivery Solutions unit, the recovery in hospital admission rates and non-acute procedure volumes improved sequentially from the fiscal third quarter but remained below pre-COVID levels in the fiscal fourth quarter.

In the BD Life Sciences segment, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $1.488 billion increased 31.2% over the prior-year period as reported, or 31.4% on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's results were driven by strong sales related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing solutions in the Diagnostic Systems unit on the BD VeritorTM and BD MaxTM platforms. Routine diagnostic testing and research-related activity improved sequentially from the fiscal third quarter, but remained below pre-COVID levels in the fiscal fourth quarter.

In the BD Interventional segment, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $0.978 billion decreased 3.4% from the prior-year period as reported, or 3.5% on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's decline year-over-year reflects the impact of COVID-19 across the segment. Elective procedures showed sequential improvement but remained below pre-COVID levels in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Geographic Results

Fiscal fourth quarter U.S. revenues of $2.752 billion increased 7.4% over the prior-year period. Performance in the U.S. reflects strong sales related to COVID-19 testing solutions in the Diagnostic Systems unit on the BD VeritorTM and BD MaxTM platforms, partially offset by anticipated declines in the Medication Management Solutions unit due to the BD Alaris System remediation.

Revenues outside of the U.S. of $2.032 billion increased 0.5% from the prior-year period on both a reported and currency-neutral basis. This reflects strong performance in Europe that was partially offset by declines in China, EMA and Latin America.

Recent Business Highlights

The company expanded its solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to invest in its innovation-driven growth strategy.

During the fourth fiscal quarter and in recent weeks, the company received CE Mark for a number of new Life Sciences solutions, including:

A combination SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, RSV Test for the BD MAX™ molecular diagnostic system, in partnership with CerTest Biotec ( October 21 )

)

A product for assessing immune function in COVID-19 patients ( October 16 )

)

The SARS-Cov-2 assay for the BD Veritor™ Plus System ( September 30 )

) In addition, in the U.S., the company:

Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometer with the Integrated BD FACSDuet™ Sample Preparation System ( October 5 )

)

Submitted a pre-market approval supplement to the FDA for the use of the ThinPrep® Pap Test™ PreservCyt® Solution vial as an approved sample type for its BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay ( September 23 )

) To date, the company has received commitments for over 800 million injection devices in preparation for COVID vaccination campaigns, including commitments from countries such as the US, UK, and Canada and non-government organizations around the world.

Corporate Responsibility

As a purpose-driven company working to create positive societal impact, BD has a long-standing commitment to Advancing the World of Health by expanding access to quality healthcare and supporting healthy and resilient communities throughout the world. Recent and fiscal fourth quarter highlights include:

Publishing its 2019 Climate Change Management report, demonstrating the company's support of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and ongoing commitment to transparency around its environmental, social and governance performance.

Partnering with the BD Foundation to commit an additional $7.8 million in monetary grants and product donations over the next three years to support the continued expansion of the BD Helping Build Healthy Communities initiative, which issues grants to community health centers that are implementing innovative, successful approaches to providing quality healthcare to underserved populations in the United States .

in monetary grants and product donations over the next three years to support the continued expansion of the BD Helping Build Healthy Communities initiative, which issues grants to community health centers that are implementing innovative, successful approaches to providing quality healthcare to underserved populations in . Donating $1 million to support the launch of the world's largest non-governmental organization hospital ship, in recognition of BD's 25-year partnership with Mercy Ships.

to support the launch of the world's largest non-governmental organization hospital ship, in recognition of BD's 25-year partnership with Mercy Ships. Being named to Fortune's Change the World list, marking BD's fourth time on the list. This year, BD was recognized for the company's rapid response helping to address the world's critical healthcare needs related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook for Full Year

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the global economy and health care utilization trends. The company's fiscal 2021 outlook includes several assumptions, including no significant change in utilization or procedure volumes associated with COVID-19 resurgences. Management will discuss its outlook and several assumptions on its fourth quarter earnings call.

The company expects fiscal year 2021 revenues to grow high single to low double-digits on a percentage basis. This includes a contribution of approximately 100 basis points from foreign currency.

The company expects fiscal year 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $12.40 and $12.60. This represents growth of approximately 21.5 to 23.5 percent over fiscal 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.20, and includes a contribution of approximately 50 basis points from foreign currency.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2021 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, such as, among other things, the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, and certain tax matters. BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of BD's financial performance.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

% Change REVENUES

$ 4,784



$ 4,584



4.4















Cost of products sold

2,578



2,318



11.2

Selling and administrative expense

1,200



1,094



9.6

Research and development expense

299



270



10.9

Acquisitions and other restructurings

75



199



(62.5)

Other operating expense, net

378



592



(36.2)

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

4,529



4,473



1.3

OPERATING INCOME

254



111



129.5















Interest expense

(123)



(141)



(12.5)

Interest income

2



4



(59.9)

Other income, net

10



24



(56.3)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

143



(2)



8,207.0

Income tax provision (benefit)

16



(164)



109.6

NET INCOME

128



163



(21.5)

Preferred stock dividends

(23)



(38)



(40.0)

NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 105



$ 125



(15.9)















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings per Share

$ 0.36



$ 0.46



(21.7)

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.36



$ 0.45



(20.0)















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

290,348

270,610



Diluted

293,328

274,959





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

% Change REVENUES

$ 17,117



$ 17,290



(1.0)















Cost of products sold

9,540



9,002



6.0

Selling and administrative expense

4,325



4,332



(0.2)

Research and development expense

1,096



1,062



3.2

Acquisitions and other restructurings

309



480



(35.6)

Other operating expense, net

363



654



(44.5)

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

15,633



15,530



0.7

OPERATING INCOME

1,484



1,760



(15.7)















Interest expense

(528)



(639)



(17.3)

Interest income

7



12



(41.2)

Other income, net

23



43



(46.7)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

985



1,176



(16.2)

Income tax provision (benefit)

111



(57)



295.3

NET INCOME

874



1,233



(29.1)

Preferred stock dividends

(107)



(152)



(29.4)

NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 767



$ 1,082



(29.1)















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings per Share

$ 2.75



$ 4.01



(31.4)

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.71



$ 3.94



(31.2)















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

278,971

269,943



Diluted

282,402

274,775





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in millions)





September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



(Unaudited)







Preliminary



ASSETS







Cash and equivalents

$ 2,825



$ 536

Restricted cash

92



54

Short-term investments

20



30

Trade receivables, net

2,398



2,345

Inventories

2,743



2,579

Prepaid expenses and other

891



1,119

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

8,969



6,664

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,923



5,659

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

37,433



38,354

Other Assets

1,687



1,088

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 54,012



$ 51,765

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Short-term debt

$ 707



$ 1,309

Other current liabilities

5,116



4,345

Long-term debt

17,224



18,081

Long-term employee benefit obligations

1,435



1,272

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

5,756



5,676

Shareholders' equity

23,775



21,081

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 54,012



$ 51,765





The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on the Company's current information.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in millions)





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)







Preliminary



OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 874



$ 1,233

Depreciation and amortization

2,154



2,253

Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

512



(156)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,539



3,330

INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures

(810)



(957)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(164)



—

Proceeds from divestitures, net

—



477

Other, net

(257)



(261)

NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,232)



(741)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Change in credit facility borrowings

(485)



485

Proceeds from long-term debt and term loans

3,389



2,224

Payments of debt and term loans

(4,664)



(4,744)

Proceeds from issuance of equity securities

2,917



—

Dividends paid

(1,026)



(984)

Other, net

(109)



(205)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) FINANCING

ACTIVITIES

22



(3,223)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents and

restricted cash

(3)



(12)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND

EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

2,326



(646)

OPENING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

590



1,236

CLOSING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

$ 2,917



$ 590





The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on the Company's current information.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2020

2019

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 522



$ 516



1.1

Medication Management Solutions (a)

453



577



(21.5)

Diabetes Care

145



151



(3.9)

Pharmaceutical Systems

117



123



(5.0)

TOTAL

$ 1,236



$ 1,366



(9.5)















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (b)











Preanalytical Systems

$ 200



$ 200



—

Diagnostic Systems

529



162



226.1

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

729



362



101.3

Biosciences

112



140



(19.6)

TOTAL

$ 841



$ 502



67.7















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery (c)

$ 232



$ 247



(6.3)

Peripheral Intervention (c)

230



242



(5.0)

Urology and Critical Care (c)

212



204



4.0

TOTAL

$ 674



$ 693



(2.8)















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 2,752



$ 2,562



7.4







(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the reclassification of $4 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit to the Medication Management Solutions unit. (b) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (c) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $35 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL Three Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2020

2019

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 400



$ 468



$ (8)



(14.5)



(12.9)

Medication Management Solutions

181



161



3



12.5



10.4

Diabetes Care

132



141



(2)



(6.0)



(4.7)

Pharmaceutical Systems

369



302



7



22.1



19.8

TOTAL

$ 1,081



$ 1,071



$ 1



1.0



0.9























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (a)



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 178



$ 193



$ (4)



(8.1)



(6.1)

Diagnostic Systems

278



247



—



12.6



12.6

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

455



440



(4)



3.5



4.4

Biosciences

191



192



2



(0.5)



(1.3)

TOTAL

$ 647



$ 632



$ (2)



2.3



2.6























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (b)

$ 54



$ 67



$ —



(19.3)



(19.4)

Peripheral Intervention (b)

170



167



—



1.6



1.6

Urology and Critical Care (b)

80



85



1



(5.5)



(6.3)

TOTAL

$ 304



$ 319



$ 1



(4.7)



(4.9)























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 2,032



$ 2,022



$ (1)



0.5



0.5







(a) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (b) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $13 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL Three Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2020

2019

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 921



$ 984



$ (8)



(6.3)



(5.6)

Medication Management Solutions (a)

634



737



3



(14.1)



(14.5)

Diabetes Care

277



292



(2)



(4.9)



(4.3)

Pharmaceutical Systems

485



425



7



14.3



12.6

TOTAL

$ 2,318



$ 2,437



$ 1



(4.9)



(4.9)























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (b)



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 378



$ 393



$ (4)



(4.0)



(3.0)

Diagnostic Systems

807



409



—



97.3



97.3

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

1,185



802



(4)



47.6



48.1

Biosciences

303



332



2



(8.6)



(9.0)

TOTAL

$ 1,488



$ 1,134



$ (2)



31.2



31.4























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (c)

$ 286



$ 315



$ —



(9.1)



(9.1)

Peripheral Intervention (c)

399



409



—



(2.3)



(2.3)

Urology and Critical Care (c)

293



289



1



1.2



0.9

TOTAL

$ 978



$ 1,013



$ 1



(3.4)



(3.5)























TOTAL REVENUES

$ 4,784



$ 4,584



$ (1)



4.4



4.4







(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the reclassification of $4 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit to the Medication Management Solutions unit. (b) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (c) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $48 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2020

2019

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 1,972



$ 2,037



(3.2)

Medication Management Solutions (a)

1,865



2,115



(11.8)

Diabetes Care

562



573



(1.8)

Pharmaceutical Systems

404



392



3.0

TOTAL

$ 4,802



$ 5,116



(6.1)















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (b)











Preanalytical Systems

$ 769



$ 774



(0.7)

Diagnostic Systems

1,103



672



64.1

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

1,872



1,446



29.4

Biosciences

465



485



(4.1)

TOTAL

$ 2,337



$ 1,931



21.0















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery (c)

$ 891



$ 977



(8.9)

Peripheral Intervention (c)

871



917



(5.0)

Urology and Critical Care (c)

815



787



3.5

TOTAL

$ 2,577



$ 2,682



(3.9)















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 9,716



$ 9,730



(0.1)







(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the reclassification of $11 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit to the Medication Management Solutions unit. (b) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (c) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $130 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL Twelve Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2020

2019

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 1,583



$ 1,811



$ (54)



(12.6)



(9.6)

Medication Management Solutions

589



525



(12)



12.1



14.4

Diabetes Care

522



538



(15)



(3.0)



(0.2)

Pharmaceutical Systems

1,184



1,073



(15)



10.4



11.8

TOTAL

$ 3,878



$ 3,947



$ (96)



(1.8)



0.7























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (a)



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 718



$ 784



$ (23)



(8.4)



(5.4)

Diagnostic Systems

941



875



(19)



7.6



9.7

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

1,659



1,659



(42)



—



2.6

Biosciences

678



709



(9)



(4.4)



(3.1)

TOTAL

$ 2,337



$ 2,368



$ (52)



(1.3)



0.9























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (b)

$ 230



$ 264



$ (4)



(13.0)



(11.4)

Peripheral Intervention (b)

640



657



(13)



(2.5)



(0.5)

Urology and Critical Care (b)

315



323



(2)



(2.4)



(1.7)

TOTAL

$ 1,186



$ 1,244



$ (20)



(4.7)



(3.1)























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 7,401



$ 7,560



$ (168)



(2.1)



0.1







(a) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (b) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $55 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL Twelve Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2020

2019

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 3,555



$ 3,848



$ (54)



(7.6)



(6.2)

Medication Management Solutions (a)

2,454



2,640



(12)



(7.1)



(6.6)

Diabetes Care

1,084



1,110



(15)



(2.4)



(1.0)

Pharmaceutical Systems

1,588



1,465



(15)



8.4



9.4

TOTAL

$ 8,680



$ 9,064



$ (96)



(4.2)



(3.2)























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (b)



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 1,487



$ 1,558



$ (23)



(4.6)



(3.1)

Diagnostic Systems

2,045



1,547



(19)



32.1



33.4

Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions

3,532



3,106



(42)



13.7



15.1

Biosciences

1,143



1,194



(9)



(4.3)



(3.5)

TOTAL

$ 4,675



$ 4,300



$ (52)



8.7



9.9























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (c)

$ 1,121



$ 1,242



$ (4)



(9.7)



(9.4)

Peripheral Intervention (c)

1,511



1,574



(13)



(4.0)



(3.1)

Urology and Critical Care (c)

1,130



1,110



(2)



1.8



2.0

TOTAL

$ 3,762



$ 3,926



$ (20)



(4.2)



(3.7)























TOTAL REVENUES

$ 17,117



$ 17,290



$ (168)



(1.0)



—







(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the reclassification of $11 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit to the Medication Management Solutions unit. (b) Effective October 1, 2019, the Preanalytical Systems and Diagnostic Systems units were joined to create the new Integrated Diagnostic Solutions unit. (c) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects the total reclassifications of $185 million associated with the movement, effective on October 1, 2019, of certain products from the Surgery unit and the Urology and Critical Care unit to the Peripheral Intervention unit.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

Growth

Foreign

Currency

Translation

Foreign

Currency

Neutral

Growth

Growth %

Foreign

Currency

Neutral

Growth % Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.36



$ 0.45



$ (0.09)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.08)



(20.0) %

(17.8) % Purchase accounting adjustments ($343 million and $364 million pre-tax, respectively) (1)

1.17



1.32







—













Integration costs ($49 million and $118 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.17



0.43







—













Restructuring costs ($26 million and $81 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.09



0.30







—













Transaction gain/loss and product-related matters ($383 million pre-tax and $585

million pre-tax, respectively) (3)

1.31



2.13







—













European regulatory initiative-related costs ($29 million and $22 million pre-tax,

respectively) (4)

0.10



0.08







—













Investment gains/losses and asset impairments ($59 million pre-tax and $(13) million

pre-tax, respectively) (5)

0.20



(0.05)







(0.01)













Impacts of debt extinguishment ($1 million and $1 million pre-tax, respectively)

—



0.01







—













Hurricane-related insurance proceeds ($(14) million pre-tax)

—



(0.05)







—













Income tax benefit of special items ($(177) million and $(359) million, respectively)

(0.60)



(1.31)







—













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.79



$ 3.31



$ (0.52)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.50)



(15.7) %

(15.1) %





(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and valuation of fixed assets and debt. (2) Represents integration and restructuring costs associated with acquisitions. (3) Primarily includes amounts recorded to Other operating expense, net to record product liability reserves, including related legal defense costs, of $378 million and $582 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Represents costs required to develop processes and systems to comply with emerging regulations such as the European Union Medical Device Regulation ("EUMDR") and General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). (5) Includes charges recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense to write down the carrying values of certain assets. The amount in 2019 represents an unrealized gain recorded within Other income, net relating to an investment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

Growth

Foreign

Currency

Translation

Foreign

Currency

Neutral

Growth

Growth %

Foreign

Currency

Neutral

Growth % Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.71



$ 3.94



$ (1.23)



$ (0.15)



$ (1.08)



(31.2) %

(27.4) % Purchase accounting adjustments ($1.356 billion and $1.499 billion pre-tax, respectively) (1)

4.80



5.46







—













Integration costs ($214 million and $323 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.76



1.18







—













Restructuring costs ($95 million and $180 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.33



0.66







—













Transaction gain/loss and product-related matters ($631 million and $646 million pre-tax,

respectively) (3)

2.24



2.35







—













European regulatory initiative-related costs ($106 million and $51 million pre-tax,

respectively) (4)

0.38



0.19







(0.01)













Investment gains/losses and asset impairments ($100 million and $17 million pre-tax,

respectively) (5)

0.35



0.06







(0.01)













Impacts of debt extinguishment ($8 million and $54 million pre-tax, respectively)

0.03



0.20







—













Hurricane-related insurance proceeds ($(24) million pre-tax)

—



(0.09)







—













Income tax benefit of special items ($(395) million and $(622) million, respectively)

(1.40)



(2.26)







—













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 10.20



$ 11.68



$ (1.48)



$ (0.17)



$ (1.31)



(12.7) %

(11.2) %





(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and valuation of fixed assets and debt. (2) Represents integration and restructuring costs associated with acquisitions. (3) Includes amounts recorded to Other operating expense, net to record product liability reserves, including related legal defense costs, of $378 million and $914 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The amount in 2020 also includes a $244 million charge recorded to Cost of products sold related to the estimate of probable future product remediation costs. The amount in 2019 also includes the estimated cumulative costs of a product recall of $75 million recorded to Other operating expense, net, as well as the pre-tax gain of $336 million related to BD's sale of its Advanced Bioprocessing business which was recorded to Other operating expense, net. (4) Represents costs required to develop processes and systems to comply with emerging regulations such as the EUMDR and GDPR. (5) Includes charges recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense to write down the carrying values of certain assets. The amount in 2019 also includes an unrealized gain recorded within Other income, net relating to an investment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FY 2021 OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION





FY2020

FY2021 Outlook



Revenues

% Change

FX Impact BDX

$ 17,117



High single to low double-digit growth

~+1.0%













FY2021 Outlook



Full Year FY2020

Full Year

FY2021 Outlook

% Change Reported Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.71









Purchase accounting adjustments ($1.356 billion pre-tax) (1)

4.80









Restructuring costs ($95 million pre-tax) (2)

0.33









Integration costs ($214 million pre-tax) (2)

0.76









Transaction gain/loss and product-related matters ($631 million pre-tax) (3)

2.24









European regulatory initiative-related costs ($106 million pre-tax) (4)

0.38









Investment gains/losses and asset impairments ($100 million pre-tax) (5)

0.35









Impacts of debt extinguishment ($8 million pre-tax)

0.03









Income tax benefit of special items ($(395) million)

(1.40)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 10.20



$12.40 to $12.60

+21.5% to +23.5%













Estimated FX Impact









~+0.5%





(1) Includes amortization and other adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and valuation of fixed assets and debt. (2) Represents restructuring and integration costs associated with acquisitions. (3) Includes amounts recorded to Other operating (income) expense, net to record product liability reserves, including related legal defense costs, of $378 million. Also includes a $244 million charge recorded to Cost of products sold related to the estimate of probable future product remediation costs. (4) Represents costs required to develop processes and systems to comply with emerging regulations such as the EUMDR and GDPR. (5) Includes charges recorded in Cost of products sold and Research and development expense to write down the carrying values of certain assets.

