BD Announces New Robotics Solution to Automate, Standardize Single-Cell Research

Automation-Ready Reagents Used with the Hamilton Robotics Liquid-Handler Streamlines and Helps Accelerate Lab Work Leading to Genomic Sequencing

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the commercial launch of the first in a family of high-throughput, robotics-compatible reagent kits that will enable automation to ensure greater consistency and increased efficiency of large-scale, single-cell discovery studies.

The integration of Hamilton's robotics with BD's robotics-ready reagent kits can streamline workflows, reduce the potential for human error, and accelerate the pace of discovery in critical areas such as oncology and immunology.

The automated solution from the BD and Hamilton collaboration standardizes traditionally manual processes and speeds the generation of material for genetic sequencing. The solution includes the newly released BD® OMICS-One XT WTA Assay and the Hamilton® Microlab™ NGS STAR automated liquid handling platform. Because the NGS STAR is already installed in many laboratories and facilities worldwide, more researchers, processing samples across an array of genomics applications, can easily integrate the new automation-ready BD® assay into existing workflows.

In single-cell discovery studies involving genetic material, constructing preparatory material otherwise called "DNA libraries" is an essential early step. Historically, such preparations have been labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, with numerous manual steps that often lead to variability of results, compromised data quality, limited throughput, high cost and long turnaround times.

"By automating the complex library preparation process, researchers can scale their sample throughput and expect more consistent results, minimizing the variability introduced by manual procedures," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "This standardization is crucial for the reproducibility of experiments, which is a cornerstone of scientific research. The integration of Hamilton's robotics with BD's robotics-ready reagent kits can streamline workflows, reduce the potential for human error, and accelerate the pace of discovery in critical areas such as oncology and immunology."

Matt Hamilton, CEO at Hamilton added, "Hamilton's advanced automated solutions streamline scientific workflows, maximizing the potential of single-cell multiomics research. Our partnership with BD furthers our mission to provide innovative technologies that accelerate groundbreaking discoveries in science and medicine."

The BD® OMICS-One XT Library Preparation Reagent Kits and Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR automated liquid handling platform and applications are commercially available globally. The robotics liquid-handling platform is available for purchase from Hamilton, and the reagent kits are available for purchase from BD representatives, or in some regions, through BD's e-commerce portal. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com or through BD sales representatives.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

