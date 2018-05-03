BD Announces Results For 2018 Second Fiscal Quarter; Raises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

"Our results this quarter mark a significant milestone in our 120-year history, as we welcomed C. R. Bard to BD," said Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman and CEO. "We have strong momentum as we execute on the integration of Bard, and we are on track to deliver on all of our commitments. Together, BD and Bard will create even more impactful healthcare solutions for our customers and their patients around the world."

Second Quarter and Six-Month Fiscal 2018 Operating Results

As reported, diluted earnings per share for the second quarter were $(0.19), compared with $1.58 in the prior-year period. This represents a decrease of 112.0 percent and is primarily due to purchase accounting expenses related to acquisitions. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.65, compared with $2.30 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 15.2 percent, or 7.8 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2018, as reported, diluted earnings per share were $(0.90), compared with $4.15 in the prior-year period. This represents a decrease of 121.7 percent and is primarily due to purchase accounting expenses, acquisition-related costs, and additional tax expense relating to new U.S. tax legislation, as well as a litigation reserve reversal in the prior-year period following a favorable appellate antitrust ruling. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.15, compared with $4.63 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 11.2 percent, or 6.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Segment Results

In the BD Medical segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $2.172 billion increased 19.7 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Medical revenues increased 4.2 percent over the prior-year period, including an estimated 160 basis point impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model. The segment's results were driven by performance in the Medication Delivery Solutions, Diabetes Care and Pharmaceutical Systems units. Performance in the Medication Management Solutions unit reflects the adverse impact of the change in the U.S. dispensing business model.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2018, BD Medical revenues were $4.024 billion as reported, an increase of 11.6 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Medical revenues of $4.234 billion increased 3.3 percent over the prior-year period, including an estimated 170 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model.

In the BD Life Sciences segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter were $1.098 billion, an increase of 11.8 percent over the prior-year period, or 7.3 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenue growth reflects strong performance in the Diagnostic Systems and Biosciences units. Growth in the Preanalytical Systems unit was negatively impacted by a production issue in one of its product lines which was resolved during the quarter. BD Life Sciences' growth was aided by flu-related revenues in the Diagnostic Systems unit as a result of a stronger flu season in comparison to the prior year.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2018, BD Life Sciences revenues were $2.143 billion as reported, an increase of 10.4 percent from the prior-year period, or an increase of 7.3 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

In the BD Interventional segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter were $0.952 billion. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues grew 7.1 percent over the prior-year period. The segment's results reflect strong performance in the Peripheral Intervention and Urology and Critical Care units and solid growth in the Surgery unit.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2018, BD Interventional revenues were $1.135 billion as reported. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Interventional revenues increased 4.9 percent.

Geographic Results

As reported, second quarter revenues in the U.S. of $2.325 billion increased 42.9 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues increased 4.0 percent over the prior-year period, including an estimated 150 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model. Within the BD Medical segment in the U.S., growth in the Medication Delivery Solutions, Diabetes Care and Pharmaceutical Systems units was partially offset by a decline in the Medication Management Solutions unit. Performance in the Medication Management Solutions unit reflects the adverse impact of the change in the U.S. dispensing business model. BD Life Sciences segment results in the U.S. reflect strength in the Diagnostic Systems and Biosciences units. Revenues in the Preanalytical Systems unit were negatively impacted by the aforementioned production issue in one of its product lines. BD Life Sciences' growth in the U.S. was aided by the aforementioned flu-related revenues in the Diagnostic Systems unit as a result of a stronger flu season in comparison to the prior year. Growth in the BD Interventional segment in the U.S. was driven by performance across the Peripheral Intervention, Urology and Critical Care and Surgery units.

As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $1.898 billion increased 41.4 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside of the U.S. grew 7.9 percent over the prior-year period. International revenue growth reflects strong performance across the BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional segments.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2018, U.S. revenues were $3.982 billion as reported, an increase of 22.3 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues grew 2.6 percent over the prior-year period, including an estimated 220 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model. As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $3.321 billion grew 26.0 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside the U.S. grew 7.5 percent over the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook for Full Year

The company now expects full fiscal year 2018 revenues to increase approximately 31.0 to 31.5 percent on a reported basis. This is an improvement from previously issued guidance of 30.0 to 31.0 percent growth. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, the company is raising its revenue guidance to 5.0 to 5.5 percent growth, which is the high end of its previous guidance range. This includes an estimated 50 basis point adverse impact from the change in the U.S. dispensing business model and the estimated sales impact from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico on Bard's business during BD's first fiscal quarter.

The company is raising its full fiscal year 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to be between $10.90 and $11.05 due to an increase in the estimated benefit from foreign currency. This represents growth of approximately 15.0 to 16.5 percent over fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share, and is an increase from previous guidance of $10.85 to $11.00 which represented growth of approximately 15.0 to 16.0 percent. On a currency-neutral basis, the company continues to expect full fiscal year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of approximately 12.0 percent.

Estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2018 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, such as, among other things, the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, and certain tax and litigation matters. BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of BD's financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Financial Tables

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these and other non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables. Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

All "comparable" basis revenue growth rates relating to fiscal year 2018 presented throughout this release include the results of C. R. Bard, Inc. ("Bard") in the current and prior-year periods and are further adjusted for certain items as detailed in the attached tables. Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company's organizational structure was based upon three principal business segments: BD Medical ("Medical"), BD Life Sciences ("Life Sciences") and BD Interventional ("Interventional"). The Interventional segment was added upon the Company's completion of its acquisition of Bard, and this new segment includes the majority of Bard's product offerings and certain product offerings which were previously reported in the Medical segment. Certain of Bard's product offerings are included under the Company's Medical segment, specifically within the new Medication Delivery Solutions unit, which was formerly the Medical segment's Medication and Procedural Solutions unit. Prior-year amounts have been revised to reflect the movement of certain product offerings which were previously reported in the Medical segment and which are now reported in the Interventional segment, as discussed above. Current and prior-year adjusted diluted earnings per share results exclude, among other things, the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets); integration, restructuring and transaction costs; the reversal of a litigation reserve; and the loss on debt extinguishment. We also provide these measures on a currency-neutral basis after eliminating the effect of foreign currency translation, where applicable. We calculate foreign currency-neutral percentages by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Reconciliations of these amounts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. As previously announced, comparable historical revenue schedules inclusive of Bard are available on the Investor page of BD's website, www.bd.com/investors , for BD's 2016 and 2017 fiscal years. These schedules have been updated to include the first quarter of BD's fiscal year 2018.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

***

This press release, including the section entitled "Fiscal 2018 Outlook for Full Year", contains certain estimates and other forward-looking statements (as defined under Federal securities laws) regarding BD's performance, including future revenues and earnings per share. All such statements are based upon current expectations of BD and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from anticipated results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statement. With respect to forward-looking statements contained herein, a number of factors could cause actual results to vary materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the integration of the C.R. Bard operations, products and employees into BD and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected timeframe; the impact of the recent U.S. tax reform; legislative or regulatory changes to the U.S. healthcare system, potential cuts in governmental healthcare spending or measures to contain healthcare costs, each of which could result in reduced demand for our products or downward pricing pressure; adverse changes in regional, national or foreign economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets, including any impact on our ability to access credit markets and finance our operations, the demand for our products and services, utilization rates or otherwise, or our suppliers' ability to provide products needed for our operations; changes in interest or foreign currency exchange rates; new or changing laws and regulations impacting our business (including changes in laws impacting international trade) or changes in enforcement practices with respect to such laws; the relative strength or weakness of the flu season, our ability to successfully integrate any businesses we acquire; the adverse impact of cyber-attacks on our information systems or products; competitive factors including technological advances and new products introduced by competitors; interruptions in our supply chain or manufacturing processes; pricing and market pressures; difficulties inherent in product development, delays in product introductions and uncertainty of market acceptance of new products; adverse changes in geopolitical conditions; increases in energy costs and their effect on, among other things, the cost of producing BD's products; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or actions being taken by the FDA or other regulators; fluctuations in costs and availability of raw materials and in BD's ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; risks relating to our ability to continue to successfully integrate CareFusion's operations in order to fully obtain the benefits of the transaction; uncertainties of litigation (as described in BD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission); future healthcare reform outside the U.S., including changes in government pricing and reimbursement policies or other cost containment reforms; and issuance of new or revised accounting standards, as well as other factors discussed in BD's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

% Change

REVENUES

$ 4,222



$ 2,969



42.2



















Cost of products sold

2,619



1,537



70.4



Selling and administrative expense

1,057



724



46.1



Research and development expense

260



187



39.3



Acquisitions and other restructurings

104



76



37.2



TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

4,040



2,523



60.1



OPERATING INCOME

183



446



(59.0)



















Interest expense

(185)



(86)



114.3



Interest income

4



7



(46.0)



Other income (expense), net

4



(5)



183.6



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6



362



(98.2)



Income tax provision

18



18



3.3



NET (LOSS) INCOME

(12)



344



(103.5)



Preferred stock dividends

(38)



—



100.0



NET (LOSS) INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (50)



$ 344



(114.5)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.19)



$ 1.61



(111.8)



Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.19)



$ 1.58



(112.0)



















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)













Basic

267,341

213,583





Diluted

267,341

217,866







BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Six Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017

% Change

REVENUES

$ 7,302



$ 5,892



23.9



















Cost of products sold

4,148



3,007



38.0



Selling and administrative expense

1,831



1,432



27.8



Research and development expense

452



368



22.7



Acquisitions and other restructurings

458



163



181.7



Other operating income

—



(336)



100.0



TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

6,889



4,634



48.7



OPERATING INCOME

413



1,257



(67.1)



















Interest expense

(343)



(181)



89.9



Interest income

48



12



294.9



Other expense, net

(6)



(35)



81.5



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

111



1,054



(89.4)



Income tax provision

260



148



74.9



NET (LOSS) INCOME

(148)



905



(116.4)



Preferred stock dividends

(76)



—



100.0



NET (LOSS) INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (224)



$ 905



(124.8)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.90)



$ 4.24



(121.2)



Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.90)



$ 4.15



(121.7)



















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)













Basic

248,484

213,321





Diluted

248,484

217,986







BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)







A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2018

2017

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 504



$ 345



45.9

Medication Management Solutions

461



464



(0.7)

Diabetes Care

131



124



5.8

Pharmaceutical Systems

82



76



7.9

TOTAL

$ 1,178



$ 1,009



16.7















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 181



$ 185



(2.2)

Diagnostic Systems

201



173



16.4

Biosciences

116



110



5.5

TOTAL

$ 498



$ 467



6.5















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery (a)

$ 276



$ 146



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

194



4



NM

Urology and Critical Care

180



—



NM

TOTAL

$ 649



$ 150



NM















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 2,325



$ 1,627



42.9



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $150 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL

Three Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)



















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2018

2017

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 454



$ 348



$ 30



30.7



22.0

Medication Management Solutions

120



103



11



16.8



5.9

Diabetes Care

136



119



10



14.0



5.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

284



235



30



20.5



8.0

TOTAL

$ 994



$ 805



$ 81



23.5



13.4























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 200



$ 177



$ 15



12.8



4.4

Diagnostic Systems

209



178



15



17.7



9.0

Biosciences

191



160



14



19.7



11.1

TOTAL

$ 600



$ 514



$ 44



16.6



8.1























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (a)

$ 75



$ 21



$ 6



NM



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

145



1



12



NM



NM

Urology and Critical Care

84



—



6



NM



NM

TOTAL

$ 303



$ 23



$ 24



NM



NM























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 1,898



$ 1,342



$ 149



41.4



30.2



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $23 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL

Three Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)



















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2018

2017

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 958



$ 693



$ 30



38.3



33.9

Medication Management Solutions

581



567



11



2.5



0.5

Diabetes Care

267



243



10



9.8



5.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

366



312



30



17.4



7.9

TOTAL

$ 2,172



$ 1,815



$ 81



19.7



15.3























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 381



$ 363



$ 15



5.1



1.0

Diagnostic Systems

410



350



15



17.0



12.6

Biosciences

307



269



14



13.9



8.9

TOTAL

$ 1,098



$ 982



$ 44



11.8



7.3























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (a)

$ 351



$ 168



$ 6



NM



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

338



5



12



NM



NM

Urology and Critical Care

264



—



6



NM



NM

TOTAL

$ 952



$ 173



$ 24



NM



NM























TOTAL REVENUES

$ 4,222



$ 2,969



$ 149



42.2



37.2



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $173 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES

Six Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2018

2017

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 874



$ 691



26.5

Medication Management Solutions

932



956



(2.5)

Diabetes Care

277



268



3.4

Pharmaceutical Systems

136



139



(2.0)

TOTAL

$ 2,218



$ 2,053



8.0















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 366



$ 361



1.2

Diagnostic Systems

367



327



12.4

Biosciences

224



216



3.6

TOTAL

$ 957



$ 904



5.8















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery (a)

$ 428



$ 292



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

198



7



NM

Urology and Critical Care

180



—



NM

TOTAL

$ 806



$ 299



NM















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 3,982



$ 3,257



22.3



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $299 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL

Six Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2018

2017

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 826



$ 697



$ 42



18.5



12.5

Medication Management Solutions

237



212



18



11.5



3.2

Diabetes Care

267



243



14



10.2



4.4

Pharmaceutical Systems

475



400



39



18.8



9.0

TOTAL

$ 1,806



$ 1,552



$ 113



16.3



9.0























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 391



$ 356



$ 21



9.7



3.9

Diagnostic Systems

423



357



21



18.5



12.6

Biosciences

372



322



19



15.3



9.4

TOTAL

$ 1,186



$ 1,036



$ 61



14.5



8.6























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (a)

$ 99



$ 44



$ 7



NM



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

146



2



12



NM



NM

Urology and Critical Care

84



—



6



NM



NM

TOTAL

$ 329



$ 47



$ 25



NM



NM























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 3,321



$ 2,635



$ 199



26.0



18.5



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $47 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL

Six Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2018

2017

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 1,700



$ 1,388



$ 42



22.5



19.4

Medication Management Solutions

1,168



1,168



18



—



(1.5)

Diabetes Care

544



511



14



6.6



3.9

Pharmaceutical Systems

612



539



39



13.5



6.1

TOTAL

$ 4,024



$ 3,606



$ 113



11.6



8.5























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 756



$ 718



$ 21



5.4



2.5

Diagnostic Systems

791



684



21



15.6



12.5

Biosciences

596



539



19



10.6



7.1

TOTAL

$ 2,143



$ 1,940



$ 61



10.4



7.3























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery (a)

$ 528



$ 336



$ 7



NM



NM

Peripheral Intervention (a)

344



9



12



NM



NM

Urology and Critical Care

264



—



6



NM



NM

TOTAL

$ 1,135



$ 346



$ 25



NM



NM























TOTAL REVENUES

$ 7,302



$ 5,892



$ 199



23.9



20.6



(a) The presentation of prior-period amounts reflects a reclassification of $346 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - UNITED STATES

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













































A

B

C=A+B



D

E

F

G

H=D+E+F+G



I=(C-H)/H



BD Reported

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (c)

Intercompany Adjustment (d)

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



Comparable % Change



2018



2018



2017

2017





2017



BD MEDICAL







































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 504



$ —



$ 504





$ 345



$ 146



$ (4)



$ —



$ 488





3.2

Medication Management Solutions

461



—



461





464



—



—



—



464





(0.7)

Diabetes Care

131



—



131





124



—



—



—



124





5.8

Pharmaceutical Systems

82



—



82





76



—



—



—



76





7.9

TOTAL

$ 1,178



$ —



$ 1,178





$ 1,009



$ 146



$ (4)



$ —



$ 1,152





2.2











































BD LIFE SCIENCES







































Preanalytical Systems

$ 181



$ —



$ 181





$ 185



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 185





(2.2)

Diagnostic Systems

201



—



201





173



—



—



—



173





16.4

Biosciences

116



—



116





110



—



—



—



110





5.5

TOTAL

$ 498



$ —



$ 498





$ 467



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 467





6.5











































BD INTERVENTIONAL







































Surgery (a)

$ 276



$ (5)



$ 271





$ 146



$ 131



$ —



$ (10)



$ 267





1.6

Peripheral Intervention (a)

194



—



194





4



171



—



—



175





10.8

Urology and Critical Care

180



—



180





—



169



—



—



169





6.6

TOTAL

$ 649



$ (5)



$ 645





$ 150



$ 470



$ —



$ (10)



$ 610





5.6











































TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 2,325



$ (5)



$ 2,320





$ 1,627



$ 617



$ (4)



$ (10)



$ 2,230





4.0



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $150 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line. (c) Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure. Also reflects the elimination of revenues from the Peripheral Intervention unit related to a royalty income stream, reported as revenues by Bard, which BD reports as non-operating income in the current-year period. (d) Represents the elimination of revenues from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit which BD previously recognized from Bard as third-party revenues and that would be treated as intercompany revenues in the current-year period.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - INTERNATIONAL

Three Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













































A

B

C=A+B



D

E

F

G=D+E+F



H

I=(C-G-H)/G



BD Reported

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (c)

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



FX Impact

FXN % Change



2018



2018



2017

2017



2017





BD MEDICAL







































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 454



$ —



$ 454





$ 348



$ 49



$ —



$ 397





$ 30



6.9

Medication Management Solutions

120



—



120





103



—



—



103





11



5.9

Diabetes Care

136



—



136





119



—



—



119





10



5.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

284



—



284





235



—



—



235





30



8.0

TOTAL

$ 994



$ —



$ 994





$ 805



$ 49



$ —



$ 854





$ 81



6.9











































BD LIFE SCIENCES







































Preanalytical Systems

$ 200



$ —



$ 200





$ 177



$ —



$ —



$ 177





$ 15



4.4

Diagnostic Systems

209



—



209





178



—



—



178





15



9.0

Biosciences

191



—



191





160



—



—



160





14



11.1

TOTAL

$ 600



$ —



$ 600





$ 514



$ —



$ —



$ 514





$ 44



8.1











































BD INTERVENTIONAL







































Surgery (a)

$ 75



$ (1)



$ 74





$ 21



$ 39



$ (3)



$ 58





$ 6



16.1

Peripheral Intervention (a)

145



—



145





1



118



—



120





12



11.0

Urology and Critical Care

84



—



84





—



73



—



73





6



6.3

TOTAL

$ 303



$ (1)



$ 302





$ 23



$ 231



$ (3)



$ 251





$ 24



10.8











































TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 1,898



$ (1)



$ 1,897





$ 1,342



$ 280



$ (3)



$ 1,620





$ 149



7.9



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $23 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line. (c) Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - TOTAL

Three Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















































A

B

C=A+B



D

E

F

G

H=D+E+F+G



I

J=(C-H-I)/H



BD Reported

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (c)

Intercompany Adjustment (d)

Divestiture Adjustments (b)

Comparable



FX Impact

FXN % Change



2018



2018



2017

2017





2017





BD MEDICAL











































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 958



$ —



$ 958





$ 693



$ 195



$ (4)



$ —



$ 885





$ 30



4.9

Medication Management Solutions

581



—



581





567



—



—



—



567





11



0.5

Diabetes Care

267



—



267





243



—



—



—



243





10



5.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

366



—



366





312



—



—



—



312





30



7.9

TOTAL

$ 2,172



$ —



$ 2,172





$ 1,815



$ 195



$ (4)



$ —



$ 2,006





$ 81



4.2















































BD LIFE SCIENCES











































Preanalytical Systems

$ 381



$ —



$ 381





$ 363



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 363





$ 15



1.0

Diagnostic Systems

410



—



410





350



—



—



—



350





15



12.6

Biosciences

307



—



307





269



—



—



—



269





14



8.9

TOTAL

$ 1,098



$ —



$ 1,098





$ 982



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 982





$ 44



7.3















































BD INTERVENTIONAL











































Surgery (a)

$ 351



$ (5)



$ 345





$ 168



$ 170



$ —



$ (12)



$ 326





$ 6



4.2

Peripheral Intervention (a)

338



—



338





5



289



—



—



294





12



10.9

Urology and Critical Care

264



—



264





—



242



—



—



242





6



6.5

TOTAL

$ 952



$ (5)



$ 947





$ 173



$ 701



$ —



$ (12)



$ 862





$ 24



7.1















































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 4,222



$ (5)



$ 4,217





$ 2,969



$ 897



$ (4)



$ (12)



$ 3,850





$ 149



5.7



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $173 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line. (c) Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure. Also reflects the elimination of revenues from the Peripheral Intervention unit related to a royalty income stream, reported as revenues by Bard, which BD reports as non-operating income in the current-year period. (d) Represents the elimination of revenues from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit which BD previously recognized from Bard as third-party revenues and that would be treated as intercompany revenues in the current-year period.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - UNITED STATES

Six Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C

D

E=A+B+C+D



F

G

H

I

J=F+G+H+I



K



BD Reported

Bard Q1 (b)

Presentation Alignment Adjustments (c)

Divestiture Adjustments (d)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (b)

Intercompany Adjustment (c)

Divestiture Adjustments (d)

Comparable



Comparable % Change



2018

2018





2018



2017

2017





2017



BD MEDICAL















































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 874



$ 145



$ (3)



$ —



$ 1,015





$ 691



$ 285



$ (8)



$ —



$ 969





4.8

Medication Management Solutions

932



—



—



—



932





956



—



—



—



956





(2.5)

Diabetes Care

277



—



—



—



277





268



—



—



—



268





3.4

Pharmaceutical Systems

136



—



—



—



136





139



—



—



—



139





(2.0)

TOTAL

$ 2,218



$ 145



$ (3)



$ —



$ 2,360





$ 2,053



$ 285



$ (8)



$ —



$ 2,331





1.3



















































BD LIFE SCIENCES















































Preanalytical Systems

$ 366



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 366





$ 361



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 361





1.2

Diagnostic Systems

367



—



—



—



367





327



—



—



—



327





12.4

Biosciences

224



—



—



—



224





216



—



—



—



216





3.6

TOTAL

$ 957



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 957





$ 904



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 904





5.8



















































BD INTERVENTIONAL















































Surgery (a)

$ 428



$ 105



$ —



$ (15)



$ 518





$ 292



$ 261



$ —



$ (20)



$ 534





(2.9)

Peripheral Intervention (a)

198



188



—



—



386





7



343



—



—



350





10.3

Urology and Critical Care

180



177



—



—



357





—



343



—



—



343





4.0

TOTAL

$ 806



$ 470



$ —



$ (15)



$ 1,261





$ 299



$ 947



$ —



$ (20)



$ 1,227





2.8



















































TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 3,982



$ 614



$ (3)



$ (15)



$ 4,578





$ 3,257



$ 1,232



$ (8)



$ (20)



$ 4,462





2.6



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $299 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Amounts in 2018 represent revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017; amounts in 2017 represent revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure. Also reflects the elimination of revenues from the Peripheral Intervention unit related to a royalty income stream, reported as revenues by Bard, which BD reports as non-operating income in the current-year period. (c) Represents the elimination of revenues from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit which BD previously recognized from Bard as third-party revenues and that would be treated as intercompany revenues in the current-year period. (d) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - INTERNATIONAL

Six Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















































A

B

C

D=A+B+C



E

F

G

H=E+F+G



I

J=(D-H-I)/H



BD Reported

Bard Q1 (b)

Divestiture Adjustments (c)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (b)

Divestiture Adjustments (c)

Comparable



FX Impact

FXN % Change



2018

2018



2018



2017

2017



2017





BD MEDICAL











































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 826



$ 68



$ —



$ 895





$ 697



$ 105



$ —



$ 803





$ 44



5.9

Medication Management Solutions

237



—



—



237





212



—



—



212





18



3.2

Diabetes Care

267



—



—



267





243



—



—



243





14



4.4

Pharmaceutical Systems

475



—



—



475





400



—



—



400





39



9.0

TOTAL

$ 1,806



$ 68



$ —



$ 1,874





$ 1,552



$ 105



$ —



$ 1,658





$ 115



6.1















































BD LIFE SCIENCES











































Preanalytical Systems

$ 391



$ —



$ —



$ 391





$ 356



$ —



$ —



$ 356





$ 21



3.9

Diagnostic Systems

423



—



—



423





357



—



—



357





21



12.6

Biosciences

372



—



—



372





322



—



—



322





19



9.4

TOTAL

$ 1,186



$ —



$ —



$ 1,186





$ 1,036



$ —



$ —



$ 1,036





$ 61



8.6















































BD INTERVENTIONAL











































Surgery (a)

$ 99



$ 49



$ (3)



$ 145





$ 44



$ 81



$ (5)



$ 120





$ 9



13.3

Peripheral Intervention (a)

146



146



—



292





2



244



—



247





17



11.5

Urology and Critical Care

84



90



—



174





—



160



—



160





8



4.1

TOTAL

$ 329



$ 285



$ (3)



$ 611





$ 47



$ 485



$ (5)



$ 527





$ 33



9.7















































TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 3,321



$ 353



$ (3)



$ 3,671





$ 2,635



$ 591



$ (5)



$ 3,220





$ 209



7.5



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $47 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Amounts in 2018 represent revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017; amounts in 2017 represent revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure. (c) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE CHANGE TO COMPARABLE REVENUE CHANGE - TOTAL

Six Months Ended March 31, (continued)

(Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C

D

E=A+B+C+D



F

G

H

I

J=F+G+H+I



K

L=(E-J-K)/J



BD Reported

Bard Q1 (b)

Presentation Alignment Adjustments (c)

Divestiture Adjustments (d)

Comparable



BD Reported (a)

Bard (b)

Intercompany Adjustment (c)

Divestiture Adjustments (d)

Comparable



FX Impact

FXN % Change



2018

2018





2018



2017

2017





2017





BD MEDICAL



















































Medication Delivery Solutions (a)

$ 1,700



$ 213



$ (3)



$ —



$ 1,910





$ 1,388



$ 391



$ (8)



$ —



$ 1,771





$ 44



5.3

Medication Management Solutions

1,168



—



—



—



1,168





1,168



—



—



—



1,168





18



(1.5)

Diabetes Care

544



—



—



—



544





511



—



—



—



511





14



3.9

Pharmaceutical Systems

612



—



—



—



612





539



—



—



—



539





39



6.1

TOTAL

$ 4,024



$ 213



$ (3)



$ —



$ 4,234





$ 3,606



$ 391



$ (8)



$ —



$ 3,989





$ 115



3.3























































BD LIFE SCIENCES



















































Preanalytical Systems

$ 756



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 756





$ 718



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 718





$ 21



2.5

Diagnostic Systems

791



—



—



—



791





684



—



—



—



684





21



12.5

Biosciences

596



—



—



—



596





539



—



—



—



539





19



7.1

TOTAL

$ 2,143



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 2,143





$ 1,940



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,940





$ 61



7.3























































BD INTERVENTIONAL



















































Surgery (a)

$ 528



$ 153



$ —



$ (18)



$ 663





$ 336



$ 342



$ —



$ (25)



$ 654





$ 9



0.1

Peripheral Intervention (a)

344



334



—



—



678





9



587



—



—



597





17



10.8

Urology and Critical Care

264



267



—



—



531





—



503



—



—



503





8



4.0

TOTAL

$ 1,135



$ 755



$ —



$ (18)



$ 1,872





$ 346



$ 1,432



$ —



$ (25)



$ 1,753





$ 33



4.9























































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 7,302



$ 968



$ (3)



$ (18)



$ 8,249





$ 5,892



$ 1,823



$ (8)



$ (25)



$ 7,682





$ 209



4.7



(a) Reflects a reclassification of $346 million associated with the movement, effective on January 1, 2018, of certain product offerings from the Medical segment to the Interventional segment. (b) Amounts in 2018 represent revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017; amounts in 2017 represent revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Amounts presented in alignment with BD's current-period segment, organizational unit and regional reporting structure. Also reflects the elimination of revenues from the Peripheral Intervention unit related to a royalty income stream, reported as revenues by Bard, which BD reports as non-operating income in the current-year period. (c) Represents the elimination of revenues from the Medication Delivery Solutions unit which BD previously recognized from Bard as third-party revenues and that would be treated as intercompany revenues in the current-year period. (d) Represents adjustments for BD's divestiture of its soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's divestiture of its Aspira® product line.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

Growth

Foreign Currency Translation

Foreign Currency Neutral Growth

Growth %

Foreign Currency Neutral Growth % Reported Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.19)



$ 1.58



$ (1.77)



$ 0.16



$ (1.93)



(112.0)%



(122.2)%































Purchase accounting adjustments ($790 million and $129 million pre-tax, respectively) (1)

2.96



0.59





















Restructuring costs ($19 million and $11 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.07



0.05







0.01













Integration costs ($79 million and $63 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.29



0.29





















Transaction costs ($7 million and $8 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.03



0.04





















Hurricane recovery costs ($5 million) (3)

0.02



—





















Losses on debt extinguishment ($13 million pre-tax) (4)

0.05



—





















Dilutive impact (5)

(0.06)



—





















Income tax benefit of special items ($137 million and $54 million, respectively)

(0.51)



(0.25)



















































Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 2.65



$ 2.30



$ 0.35



$ 0.17



$ 0.18



15.2 %

7.8 %

(1) Includes adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and valuation of fixed assets and debt. The amount in 2018 also included a fair value step-up adjustment of $422 million recorded relative to Bard's inventory on the acquisition date. (2) Represents integration, restructuring and transaction costs which are associated with the Bard and CareFusion acquisitions, as well as restructuring and transaction costs associated with other portfolio rationalization initiatives. (3) Represents costs incurred as a result of hurricane-related damage to production facilities in Puerto Rico. (4) Represents losses recognized upon the extinguishment of certain long-term senior notes. (5) Represents the dilutive impact of share equivalents associated with share-based plans that were excluded from the reported diluted shares outstanding calculation because the result would have been antidilutive. The adjusted diluted average shares outstanding (in thousands) were 273,693.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

Growth

Foreign Currency Translation

Foreign Currency Neutral Growth

Growth %

Foreign Currency Neutral Growth % Reported Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.90)



$ 4.15



$ (5.05)



$ 0.22



$ (5.27)



(121.7) %

(127.0) %





























Purchase accounting adjustments ($925 million and $255 million pre-tax, respectively) (1)

3.72



1.17







0.01













Restructuring costs ($255 million and $46 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

1.02



0.21







0.01













Integration costs ($153 million and $109 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.61



0.50





















Transaction costs ($51 million and $14 million pre-tax, respectively) (2)

0.20



0.06





















Financing impacts ($49 million pre-tax) (3)

0.20



—





















Hurricane recovery costs ($12 million pre-tax) (4)

0.05



—





















Losses on debt extinguishment ($13 million and $42 million pre-tax), respectively (5)

0.05



0.19





















Litigation-related item ($(336) million pre-tax) (6)

—



(1.54)





















Dilutive Impact (7)

0.20



—





















Income tax benefit of special items and impact of tax reform ($2 million and $27 million, respectively) (8)

(0.01)



(0.12)



















































Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 5.15



$ 4.63



$ 0.52



$ 0.24



$ 0.28



11.2 %

6.0 %

(1) Includes adjustments related to the purchase accounting for acquisitions impacting identified intangible assets and valuation of fixed assets and debt. The amount in 2018 also included a fair value step-up adjustment of $422 million recorded relative to Bard's inventory on the acquisition date. (2) Represents integration, restructuring and transaction costs which are associated with the Bard and CareFusion acquisitions, as well as restructuring and transaction costs associated with other portfolio rationalization initiatives. (3) Represents financing impacts associated with the Bard acquisition. (4) Represents costs incurred as a result of hurricane-related damage to production facilities in Puerto Rico. (5) Represents losses recognized upon the extinguishment of certain long-term senior notes. (6) Represents the reversal of certain reserves related to an appellate court decision which, among other things, reversed an unfavorable antitrust judgment in the RTI case. (7) Represents the dilutive impact of the following: BD shares issued in May 2017, in anticipation of the Bard acquisition; BD shares issued as consideration transferred to acquire Bard; and share equivalents associated with share-based plans that were excluded from the reported diluted shares outstanding calculation because the result would have been antidilutive. The adjusted diluted average shares outstanding (in thousands) was 246,179. (8) Includes additional tax expense, net, of $275 million relating to new U.S. tax legislation. An estimated one-time transition tax payable of $561 million, payable over an eight year period with 8% due in each of the first five years, was offset by a tax benefit of $285 million related to the remeasurement of deferred tax balances due to the lower corporate tax rate at which they are expected to reverse in the future.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

FY 2018 OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION









BD Including Bard





















FY2017

FY2018 Outlook



Revenues

% Change

FX Impact

% Change FXN

















BDX Revenue

$ 12,093



31.0% - 31.5%

~2.5%

28.5% - 29.0%

















Comparable Revenue Growth



















FY2017

FY2018 Outlook











Revenues

% Change FXN Comparable

























BDX As Reported Revenue

$ 12,093













Divestitures Revenue (1)

(48)













Bard As Reported

3,875













Gore Royalty Classification

(173)













Intercompany Adjustment

(14)













BDX NewCo Comparable Revenue

$ 15,732



5.0% - 5.5%







U.S. Dispensing Change & Bard Hurricane Impact





~0.5%







NewCo Revenue Underlying





5.5% - 6.0%



























































































































































































BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FY 2018 OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION (continued)



















FY2017

FY2018 Outlook











Revenues

% Change FXN Comparable







BD Medical As Reported Revenue

$ 8,105













BD BU Re-alignment

(685)













Bard BU Re-alignment

800













Intercompany Adjustment

(14)













BD Medical Comparable Revenue

$ 8,205



4.0% - 5.0%

























BD Life Sciences As Reported Revenue

$ 3,988



5.0% - 6.0%

























Bard Interventional as Reported

$ —













BD BU Re-alignment

685













Bard As Reported

3,875













Bard BU Re-alignment

(800)













Divestitures Revenue (1)

(48)













Gore Royalty Classification

(173)













Bard Interventional Comparable Revenue

$ 3,539



4.5% - 5.5%







Hurricane Impact





~1%







NewCo Interventional Revenue Underlying





5.5% - 6.5%





























BD Including Bard











FY2018 Outlook











Full Year FY2018 Outlook

% Increase

























Adjusted Fully Diluted Earnings per Share

$10.90 - 11.05

15% - 16.5%

























Estimated FX Impact





~4%

























Adjusted FXN Growth





~12.0%







FXN - Foreign Currency Neutral

















(1) Excludes the impact from the divestitures of BD's soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's Aspira product line of tunneled home drainage catheters and accessories.

