BD Announces Results For 2019 Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Year; Provides Fiscal 2020 Guidance

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported quarterly revenues of $4.584 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. This represents an increase of 4.1 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 6.2 percent over the prior-year period.

For the full fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, revenues of $17.290 billion increased 8.2 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, full fiscal year revenues of $17.281 billion grew 5.1 percent.

"We are very proud of our accomplishments in fiscal year 2019. Our performance this year demonstrates our ability to overcome multiple headwinds and deliver on our financial and operational goals," said Vincent A. Forlenza, chairman and CEO. "We enter fiscal 2020 with continued optimism. There are significant opportunities ahead to leverage the capabilities we've built to better serve our customers and their patients around the world. It has been a privilege to lead BD and our global team of talented associates. I'm confident that under Tom Polen's leadership the company will further accelerate its impact as BD enters its next phase of value creation."

Fourth Quarter and Twelve-Month Fiscal 2019 Operating Results

As reported, diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.41, compared with $(0.64) in the prior-year period. This represents an increase of 164.1 percent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.31, compared with $2.93 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 13.0 percent, or 12.3 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, as reported, diluted earnings per share were $3.89, compared with $0.60 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase of 548.3 percent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $11.68, compared with $11.01 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 6.1 percent, or 11.9 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Segment Results

In the BD Medical segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $2.437 billion increased 3.9 percent over the prior-year period, or 5.3 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's results were driven by performance in the Medication Management Solutions and Pharmaceutical Systems units.

For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, BD Medical revenues were $9.064 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 5.2 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Medical revenues increased 5.1 percent.

In the BD Life Sciences segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $1.134 billion increased 2.3 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 6.9 percent. Revenue growth was driven by performance in the Diagnostic Systems and Biosciences units.

For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, BD Life Sciences revenues were $4.300 billion as reported, which represents a decrease of 0.7 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Life Sciences revenues of $4.291 billion increased 4.9 percent.

In the BD Interventional segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $1.013 billion increased 6.9 percent over the prior-year period, or 7.7 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's results were driven by performance in the Surgery and Urology and Critical Care units.

For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, BD Interventional revenues were $3.926 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 29.3 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Interventional revenues increased 5.5 percent.

Geographic Results

As reported, fourth quarter revenues in the U.S. of $2.562 billion increased 4.6 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues increased 4.9 percent over the prior-year period. Growth in the U.S. was driven by the Medication Management Solutions unit within the BD Medical segment, the Biosciences unit within the BD Life Sciences segment, and the Surgery and Urology and Critical Care units with the BD Interventional segment.

As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $2.022 billion increased 3.5 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside of the U.S. increased 7.9 percent over the prior-year period. International revenue growth was driven by performance in Europe, Asia Pacific and EMA.

For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019, U.S. revenues were $9.730 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 11.0 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues of $9.726 billion increased 4.5 percent over the prior-year period. As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $7.560 billion increased 4.8 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside the U.S. of $7.555 billion increased 5.9 percent over the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook for Full Year

The company expects full fiscal year 2020 revenues to increase 4.0 to 4.5 percent as reported, or 5.0 to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

The company expects full fiscal year 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $12.50 and $12.65. This represents growth of approximately 9.5 to 11.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis over fiscal 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $11.68, or growth of approximately 7.0 to 8.5 percent including the estimated unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance includes an adverse impact of approximately 500 basis points related to the expiration of the Gore royalty.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2020 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, such as, among other things, the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, and certain tax matters. BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of BD's financial performance.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Financial Tables

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these and other non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables. Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

All "comparable" basis revenue growth rates relating to fiscal year 2019 presented throughout this release include, where applicable, the results of C. R. Bard, Inc. ("Bard") in the prior-year period, and also include adjustments for certain items as detailed in the attached tables. Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company's organizational structure was based upon three principal business segments: BD Medical ("Medical"), BD Life Sciences ("Life Sciences") and BD Interventional ("Interventional"). The Interventional segment was added upon the Company's completion of its acquisition of Bard and includes the majority of Bard's product offerings and certain product offerings that were previously reported in the Medical segment. Certain of Bard's product offerings are included under the Company's Medical segment, specifically within the Medication Delivery Solutions unit, which was formerly the Medical segment's Medication and Procedural Solutions unit. Current and prior-year adjusted diluted earnings per share results exclude, among other things, the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets); integration, restructuring and transaction costs; transactional and product related impacts; and the loss on debt extinguishment. We also provide these measures on a currency-neutral basis after eliminating the effect of foreign currency translation, where applicable. We calculate foreign currency-neutral percentages by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Reconciliations of these amounts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change REVENUES

$ 4,584



$ 4,402



4.1















Cost of products sold

2,318



2,309



0.4

Selling and administrative expense

1,094



1,102



(0.7)

Research and development expense

270



276



(2.4)

Acquisitions and other restructurings

199



139



42.7

Other operating expense, net

592



—



100.0

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

4,473



3,826



16.9

OPERATING INCOME

111



576



(80.8)















Interest expense

(141)



(181)



(21.9)

Interest income

4



9



(51.2)

Other income, net

11



10



6.7

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(15)



415



(103.5)

Income tax (benefit) provision

(164)



550



(129.9)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

150



(135)



211.0

Preferred stock dividends

(38)



(38)



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) APPLICABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 112



$ (173)



164.7















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$ 0.41



$ (0.64)



164.1

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$ 0.41



$ (0.64)



164.1















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

270,610



268,500





Diluted

274,959



268,500







BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change REVENUES

$ 17,290



$ 15,983



8.2















Cost of products sold

9,002



8,714



3.3

Selling and administrative expense

4,332



4,016



7.9

Research and development expense

1,062



1,004



5.8

Acquisitions and other restructurings

480



740



(35.1)

Other operating expense, net

654



—



100.0

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

15,530



14,474



7.3

OPERATING INCOME

1,760



1,509



16.6















Interest expense

(639)



(706)



(9.4)

Interest income

12



65



(81.0)

Other income, net

30



305



(90.3)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,163



1,173



(0.9)

Income tax (benefit) provision

(57)



862



(106.6)

NET INCOME

1,220



311



292.4

Preferred stock dividends

(152)



(152)



—

NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 1,069



$ 159



570.6















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings per Share

$ 3.96



$ 0.62



538.7

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 3.89



$ 0.60



548.3















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

269,943



258,354





Diluted

274,775



264,621







BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in millions)





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



(Unaudited)







Preliminary



ASSETS







Cash and equivalents

$ 536



$ 1,140

Restricted cash

54



96

Short-term investments

30



17

Trade receivables, net

2,335



2,319

Inventories

2,579



2,451

Assets held for sale

—



137

Prepaid expenses and other

1,110



1,251

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

6,644



7,411

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,659



5,375

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

38,463



40,041

Other Assets

1,075



1,078

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 51,842



$ 53,904

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Short-term debt

$ 1,309



$ 2,601

Other current liabilities

4,289



4,615

Long-term debt

18,081



18,894

Long-term employee benefit obligations

1,272



1,056

Deferred income taxes and other

5,714



5,743

Shareholders' equity

21,177



20,994

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 51,842



$ 53,904



The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on the Company's current information.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in millions)





Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)







Preliminary



OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 1,220



$ 311

Depreciation and amortization

2,253



1,978

Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

(143)



576

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,330



2,865

INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures

(957)



(895)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

—



(15,155)

Proceeds from divestitures, net

477



534

Other, net

(261)



(217)

NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(741)



(15,733)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Change in credit facility borrowings

485



—

Proceeds from long-term debt and term loans

2,224



5,086

Payments of debt and term loans

(4,744)



(3,996)

Dividends paid

(984)



(927)

Other, net

(205)



(220)

NET CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(3,223)



(58)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

and restricted cash

(12)



(17)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

(646)



(12,943)

OPENING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

1,236



14,179

CLOSING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH

$ 590



$ 1,236



The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on the Company's current information.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2019

2018

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 520



$ 512



1.5

Medication Management Solutions

573



542



5.6

Diabetes Care

151



149



1.3

Pharmaceutical Systems

123



118



4.2

TOTAL

$ 1,366



$ 1,322



3.4















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 200



$ 196



2.0

Diagnostic Systems

162



159



1.8

Biosciences

140



125



11.5

TOTAL

$ 502



$ 481



4.4















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery

$ 279



$ 259



7.8

Peripheral Intervention

207



201



3.3

Urology and Critical Care

207



186



11.3

TOTAL

$ 693



$ 646



7.4















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 2,562



$ 2,448



4.6



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL Three Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2019

2018

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 468



$ 454



$ (13)



2.9



5.8

Medication Management Solutions

161



149



(6)



7.5



11.4

Diabetes Care

141



135



(3)



3.9



6.4

Pharmaceutical Systems

302



285



(10)



5.8



9.3

TOTAL

$ 1,071



$ 1,025



$ (33)



4.5



7.7























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 193



$ 197



$ (6)



(1.8)



1.3

Diagnostic Systems

247



224



(6)



10.1



12.6

Biosciences

192



206



(4)



(6.8)



(4.8)

TOTAL

$ 632



$ 627



$ (16)



0.8



3.3























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery

$ 76



$ 69



$ (2)



10.6



13.3

Peripheral Intervention

154



148



(4)



3.9



6.7

Urology and Critical Care

90



85



(1)



5.1



6.8

TOTAL

$ 319



$ 302



$ (8)



5.7



8.3























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL

$ 2,022



$ 1,954



$ (56)



3.5



6.4



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL Three Months Ended September 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2019

2018

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 988



$ 967



$ (13)



2.2



3.5

Medication Management Solutions

733



692



(6)



6.0



6.8

Diabetes Care

292



285



(3)



2.5



3.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

425



403



(10)



5.3



7.8

TOTAL

$ 2,437



$ 2,346



$ (33)



3.9



5.3























BD LIFE SCIENCES



















Preanalytical Systems

$ 393



$ 393



$ (6)



0.1



1.6

Diagnostic Systems

409



384



(6)



6.6



8.1

Biosciences

332



331



(4)



0.1



1.4

TOTAL

$ 1,134



$ 1,108



$ (16)



2.3



3.8























BD INTERVENTIONAL



















Surgery

$ 355



$ 328



$ (2)



8.3



8.9

Peripheral Intervention

361



348



(4)



3.5



4.7

Urology and Critical Care

297



271



(1)



9.3



9.9

TOTAL

$ 1,013



$ 948



$ (8)



6.9



7.7























TOTAL REVENUES

$ 4,584



$ 4,402



$ (56)



4.1



5.4



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2019

2018

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 2,048



$ 1,892



8.3

Medication Management Solutions

2,104



1,957



7.5

Diabetes Care

573



564



1.5

Pharmaceutical Systems

392



357



9.7

TOTAL

$ 5,116



$ 4,770



7.3















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 774



$ 761



1.7

Diagnostic Systems

672



678



(0.8)

Biosciences

485



475



2.0

TOTAL

$ 1,931



$ 1,914



0.9















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery

$ 1,098



$ 946



16.0

Peripheral Intervention

787



594



32.5

Urology and Critical Care

797



544



46.6

TOTAL

$ 2,682



$ 2,084



28.7















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 9,730



$ 8,768



11.0

