BD Announces Results For 2019 Third Fiscal Quarter; Reaffirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today reported quarterly revenues of $4.350 billion for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. This represents an increase of 1.7 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 5.7 percent over the prior-year period.

"Third quarter performance was strong. Our revenues highlight the breadth and diversity of the growth drivers in our portfolio, and we are seeing strength across all three segments," said Vincent A. Forlenza, chairman and CEO. "As anticipated, our performance has accelerated and we expect this momentum to continue. We remain confident in our outlook for fiscal year 2019 and our ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders."

Third Quarter and Nine-Month Fiscal 2019 Operating Results

As reported, diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $1.51, compared with $2.03 in the prior-year period. This represents a decrease of 25.6 percent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.08, compared with $2.91 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 5.8 percent, or 14.8 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, as reported, diluted earnings per share were $3.49, compared with $1.27 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase of 174.8 percent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $8.37, compared with $8.08 in the prior-year period. This represents an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 3.6 percent, or 11.6 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Segment Results

In the BD Medical segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $2.311 billion increased 2.9 percent over the prior-year period, or 6.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's results were driven by performance in the Medication Management Solutions, Medication Delivery Solutions and Pharmaceutical Systems units.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, BD Medical revenues were $6.626 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 5.7 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Medical revenues increased 5.0 percent.

In the BD Life Sciences segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $1.058 billion decreased 2.0 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 5.4 percent. Revenue growth was driven by performance across the Diagnostic Systems, Preanalytical Systems and Biosciences units.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, BD Life Sciences revenues were $3.166 billion as reported, which represents a decrease of 1.7 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Life Sciences revenues of $3.157 billion increased 4.3 percent.

In the BD Interventional segment, as reported, worldwide revenues for the quarter of $0.981 billion increased 2.9 percent over the prior-year period, or 5.2 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The segment's results were driven by performance in the Urology and Critical Care and Surgery units.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, BD Interventional revenues were $2.914 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 39.5 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, BD Interventional revenues increased 4.8 percent.

Geographic Results

As reported, third quarter revenues in the U.S. of $2.440 billion increased 4.4 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues increased 5.0 percent over the prior-year period. Growth in the U.S. was driven by performance in the BD Medical and BD Interventional segments.

As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $1.910 billion decreased 1.6 percent from the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside of the U.S. increased 6.5 percent over the prior-year period. International revenue growth was driven by strong performance in China and EMA.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019, U.S. revenues were $7.168 billion as reported, which represents an increase of 13.4 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, U.S. revenues of $7.164 billion increased 4.4 percent over the prior-year period. As reported, revenues outside of the U.S. of $5.538 billion increased 5.3 percent over the prior-year period. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, revenues outside the U.S. of $5.533 billion increased 5.2 percent over the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook for Full Year

The company reaffirms its full fiscal year 2019 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance.

As reported, the company continues to expect full fiscal year 2019 revenues to increase 8.0 to 9.0 percent. The company continues to estimate full fiscal year 2019 revenues will increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.

The company continues to expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $11.65 and $11.75. This represents growth of approximately 12.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis over fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $11.01, or growth of approximately 6.0 to 7.0 percent including the estimated unfavorable impact of foreign currency.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, such as, among other things, the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, and certain tax matters. BD does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of BD's financial performance.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Financial Tables

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these and other non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables. Within the attached financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

All "comparable" basis revenue growth rates relating to fiscal year 2019 presented throughout this release include, where applicable, the results of C. R. Bard, Inc. ("Bard") in the prior-year period, and also include adjustments for certain items as detailed in the attached tables. Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company's organizational structure was based upon three principal business segments: BD Medical ("Medical"), BD Life Sciences ("Life Sciences") and BD Interventional ("Interventional"). The Interventional segment was added upon the Company's completion of its acquisition of Bard, and this new segment includes the majority of Bard's product offerings and certain product offerings that were previously reported in the Medical segment. Certain of Bard's product offerings are included under the Company's Medical segment, specifically within the new Medication Delivery Solutions unit, which was formerly the Medical segment's Medication and Procedural Solutions unit. Current and prior-year adjusted diluted earnings per share results exclude, among other things, the impact of purchase accounting adjustments (including the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets); integration, restructuring and transaction costs; transactional and product related impacts; and the loss on debt extinguishment. We also provide these measures on a currency-neutral basis after eliminating the effect of foreign currency translation, where applicable. We calculate foreign currency-neutral percentages by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. Reconciliations of these amounts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change REVENUES

$ 4,350



$ 4,278



1.7















Cost of products sold

2,276



2,262



0.6

Selling and administrative expense

1,076



1,086



(0.9)

Research and development expense

282



277



2.1

Acquisitions and other restructurings

90



142



(37.1)

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

3,725



3,767



(1.1)

OPERATING INCOME

626



512



22.2















Interest expense

(156)



(182)



(14.2)

Interest income

2



8



(73.8)

Other (expense) income, net

(11)



310



(103.7)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

460



647



(28.9)

Income tax provision

9



53



(82.7)

NET INCOME

451



594



(24.1)

Preferred stock dividends

(38)



(38)



—

NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 413



$ 556



(25.7)















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings per Share

$ 1.53



$ 2.08



(26.4)

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 1.51



$ 2.03



(25.6)















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

270,249

267,836



Diluted

274,336

273,925





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions, except share and per share data)









Nine Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change REVENUES

$ 12,706



$ 11,581



9.7















Cost of products sold

6,684



6,405



4.4

Selling and administrative expense

3,238



2,915



11.1

Research and development expense

792



727



8.9

Acquisitions and other restructurings

281



600



(53.2)

Other operating expense, net

61



—



100.0

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

11,056



10,647



3.8

OPERATING INCOME

1,649



933



76.7















Interest expense

(498)



(525)



(5.1)

Interest income

8



55



(86.0)

Other income, net

19



295



(93.7)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,178



759



55.3

Income tax provision

107



313



(65.7)

NET INCOME

1,071



446



140.2

Preferred stock dividends

(114)



(114)



—

NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 957



$ 332



188.2















EARNINGS PER SHARE











Basic Earnings per Share

$ 3.55



$ 1.30



173.1

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 3.49



$ 1.27



174.8















AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)











Basic

269,719

254,934



Diluted

274,510

260,860





BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in millions)

















June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash and equivalents

$ 523



$ 1,140

Restricted cash

71



96

Short-term investments

12



17

Trade receivables, net

2,220



2,319

Inventories

2,629



2,451

Assets held for sale

—



137

Prepaid expenses and other

1,326



1,251

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

6,781



7,411

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,550



5,375

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

38,840



40,041

Other Assets

1,063



1,078

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 52,233



$ 53,904

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Short-term debt

$ 2,168



$ 2,601

Other current liabilities

4,069



4,615

Long-term debt

18,016



18,894

Long-term employee benefit obligations

862



1,056

Deferred income taxes and other

5,621



5,743

Shareholders' equity

21,497



20,994

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 52,233



$ 53,904



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)









Nine Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 1,071



$ 446

Depreciation and amortization

1,700



1,412

Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net

(812)



(299)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

1,959



1,559

INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Capital expenditures

(599)



(588)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

—



(14,998)

Proceeds from divestitures, net

477



534

Other, net

(178)



(120)

NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(300)



(15,173)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Change in credit facility borrowings

300



200

Proceeds from long-term debt and term loans

2,224



4,335

Payments of debt and term loans

(3,882)



(2,723)

Dividends paid

(737)



(687)

Other, net

(204)



(176)

NET CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,300)



949

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents and restricted cash

(1)



(5)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(642)



(12,670)

OPENING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

1,236



14,179

CLOSING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$ 594



$ 1,509



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Three Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)

















A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2019

2018

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 524



$ 505



3.7

Medication Management Solutions

528



483



9.3

Diabetes Care

139



138



0.7

Pharmaceutical Systems

108



103



4.6

TOTAL

$ 1,299



$ 1,230



5.7















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 203



$ 199



1.9

Diagnostic Systems

155



151



3.0

Biosciences

117



126



(7.2)

TOTAL

$ 475



$ 476



(0.2)















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery

$ 273



$ 259



5.7

Peripheral Intervention

195



195



(0.2)

Urology and Critical Care

198



178



10.9

TOTAL

$ 666



$ 632



5.3















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 2,440



$ 2,338



4.4



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL Three Months Ended June 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













































D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2019

2018

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions $ 460



$ 471



$ (33)



(2.4)



4.5

Medication Management Solutions 129



127



(9)



1.7



8.8

Diabetes Care

136



138



(9)



(1.5)



5.0

Pharmaceutical Systems 286



279



(18)



2.5



9.0

TOTAL

$ 1,011



$ 1,016



$ (69)



(0.4)



6.4























BD LIFE SCIENCES

















Preanalytical Systems $ 204



$ 205



$ (16)



(0.4)



7.5

Diagnostic Systems 212



211



(14)



0.7



7.5

Biosciences

167



188



(9)



(11.1)



(6.3)

TOTAL

$ 583



$ 603



$ (40)



(3.4)



3.2























BD INTERVENTIONAL

















Surgery

$ 76



$ 77



$ (5)



(2.0)



4.7

Peripheral Intervention 155



157



(11)



(1.5)



5.5

Urology and Critical Care 85



87



(5)



(2.4)



3.6

TOTAL

$ 316



$ 322



$ (21)



(1.9)



4.8























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL $ 1,910



$ 1,941



$ (130)



(1.6)



5.1



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - TOTAL Three Months Ended June 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













































D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2019

2018

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions $ 984



$ 977



$ (33)



0.8



4.1

Medication Management Solutions 658



610



(9)



7.7



9.2

Diabetes Care

275



276



(9)



(0.4)



2.9

Pharmaceutical Systems 394



383



(18)



3.1



7.8

TOTAL

$ 2,311



$ 2,246



$ (69)



2.9



6.0























BD LIFE SCIENCES

















Preanalytical Systems $ 407



$ 404



$ (16)



0.7



4.7

Diagnostic Systems 368



362



(14)



1.7



5.6

Biosciences

284



314



(9)



(9.6)



(6.7)

TOTAL

$ 1,058



$ 1,079



$ (40)



(2.0)



1.7























BD INTERVENTIONAL

















Surgery

$ 349



$ 336



$ (5)



3.9



5.4

Peripheral Intervention 350



353



(11)



(0.8)



2.3

Urology and Critical Care 283



265



(5)



6.5



8.5

TOTAL

$ 981



$ 954



$ (21)



2.9



5.2























TOTAL REVENUES $ 4,350



$ 4,278



$ (130)



1.7



4.7



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - UNITED STATES Nine Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)





















A

B

C=(A-B)/B



2019

2018

% Change BD MEDICAL











Medication Delivery Solutions

$ 1,528



$ 1,379



10.8

Medication Management Solutions

1,531



1,415



8.3

Diabetes Care

421



415



1.6

Pharmaceutical Systems

269



239



12.4

TOTAL

$ 3,750



$ 3,448



8.7















BD LIFE SCIENCES











Preanalytical Systems

$ 574



$ 565



1.7

Diagnostic Systems

510



518



(1.5)

Biosciences

345



350



(1.4)

TOTAL

$ 1,430



$ 1,433



(0.2)















BD INTERVENTIONAL











Surgery

$ 819



$ 687



19.2

Peripheral Intervention

580



393



47.5

Urology and Critical Care

590



358



65.0

TOTAL

$ 1,989



$ 1,438



38.3















TOTAL UNITED STATES

$ 7,168



$ 6,319



13.4



BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS AND UNITS - INTERNATIONAL Nine Months Ended June 30, (continued) (Unaudited; Amounts in millions)













































D=(A-B)/B

E=(A-B-C)/B



A

B

C

% Change



2019

2018

FX Impact

Reported

FXN BD MEDICAL



















Medication Delivery Solutions $ 1,344



$ 1,298



$ (83)



3.5



10.0

Medication Management Solutions 365



364



(20)



0.3



5.9

Diabetes Care

397



405



(23)



(2.0)



3.7

Pharmaceutical Systems 771



755



(37)



2.1



7.0

TOTAL

$ 2,877



$ 2,822



$ (163)



2.0



7.7























BD LIFE SCIENCES

















Preanalytical Systems $ 591



$ 595



$ (40)



(0.7)



5.9

Diagnostic Systems 628



634



(34)



(0.9)



4.4

Biosciences

517



559



(23)



(7.6)



(3.4)

TOTAL

$ 1,736



$ 1,789



$ (97)



(2.9)



2.5























BD INTERVENTIONAL

















Surgery

$ 223



$ 177



$ (11)



26.5



33.0

Peripheral Intervention 449



303



(25)



47.9



56.2

Urology and Critical Care 253



171



(11)



47.7



54.2

TOTAL

$ 925



$ 651



$ (47)



42.1



49.4























TOTAL INTERNATIONAL $ 5,538



$ 5,261



$ (307)



5.3



11.1

