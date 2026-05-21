BD Delivers Kidney Stone Care for Urology Teams with the Elyra™ Thulium Fiber Laser System

New laser system is designed to help urology teams enhance efficiency, versatility, and procedural workflow across stone management and soft tissue procedures.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the introduction of the Elyra™ Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) System, an advanced laser platform developed to complete BD's kidney stone care portfolio for urology teams. Designed to enhance efficiency, versatility, and procedural workflow across urologic stone management and soft tissue procedures, the innovative new system supports consistent performance in demanding clinical environments.

Elyra™ Thulium Fiber Laser System is designed to help urology teams enhance efficiency, versatility, and procedural workflow across stone management and soft tissue procedures

The Elyra™ TFL System leverages Thulium Fiber Laser technology to support efficient stone dusting and reduced stone migration, while its air-cooled design offers quieter operation and a smaller footprint compared to traditional laser systems. The platform is available in two configurations—Elyra™ and Elyra™ Plus—offering flexibility to select the system that best aligns with varying operational needs. Designed with procedural efficiency in mind, the Elyra™ TFL System features an intuitive user interface, quick startup, customizable presets, and an optional wireless footswitch1 to help streamline workflows in stone lithotripsy and soft tissue procedures.

"Elyra™ demonstrates how BD innovates with speed and purpose, introducing technology that helps clinicians deliver high‑quality care more efficiently," said Mike Cusack, worldwide president of Urology and Critical Care at BD. "By pairing advanced TFL technology with a clinician‑focused design, Elyra™ streamlines kidney stone care and supports greater adaptability across diverse procedural needs."

Developed by BD, the platform enables agility in advancing future generations of the technology, allowing the company to respond quickly to evolving clinician and patient needs. BD recently completed its first clinical cases using the Elyra™ Plus TFL System at a leading medical center where the system received positive feedback from urologists and laser technicians who engaged with the laser. Users noted the intuitive interface and integrated safety features, which supported ease of use and confidence during procedures.

With Elyra™, BD continues to expand its urologic stone management portfolio, integrating with solutions spanning access, dilation, visualization, fragmentation, removal and drainage, supporting providers with an end-to-end approach across every step. Elyra ™ helps practices optimize performance today while preparing for the future of urologic care.

The Elyra™ and Elyra™ Plus TFL Systems are now available in the United States. For more information, visit the Elyra™ TFL System site.

1 Wireless footswitch only available with Elyra™ Plus

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)