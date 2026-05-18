Peter Menziuso Named EVP and President, BD Interventional

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Peter Menziuso has been named executive vice president and president, BD Interventional, effective June 1.

Peter Menziuso, Executive Vice President and President, BD Interventional

Menziuso brings more than 30 years of global healthcare leadership experience and a strong track record of driving growth through disciplined execution. He most recently served as Company Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson Vision, where he led a $5 billion global business with responsibility for commercial operations, R&D, supply chain, quality, finance and medical affairs.

Throughout his career, Menziuso has been recognized for strengthening market leadership, building high‑performing teams and translating strategy into sustained performance through commercial rigor and operational excellence. His global leadership experience, coupled with his customer obsession and ability to lead at scale position him well to accelerate execution and deliver continued growth for BD Interventional.

"BD Interventional has a strong track record of performance, and Peter is the right leader to build on that momentum and continue delivering results," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Peter brings a strong combination of strategic leadership and operational discipline. He is grounded in delivering for customers and patients, building strong teams and driving consistent performance, positioning the business for sustained growth and continued strength across the portfolio."

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media Investors Megan Dubrowski

Senior Director, Executive Communications

[email protected] Shawn Bevec SVP, Investor Relations [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)