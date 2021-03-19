BD Expands Voluntary Class I Recall of ChloraPrep™ 3 mL Applicator to Include All U.S. States

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, has expanded a voluntary recall that was initiated on June 23, 2020 for specified catalog numbers of the ChloraPrep™ 3 mL applicator due to possible fungal contamination under certain environmental conditions.

BD has determined that storage of the ChloraPrep™ 3 mL Applicator in regions of the world with high heat and humidity, where product may be continuously exposed to temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and 75% relative humidity for more than six months, allows the growth of Aspergillus penicillioides. There has been no identified risk associated with the sterile ChloraPrep™ antiseptic solution within the applicator. Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), BD has expanded the recall to include all U.S. states. The FDA has designated the recall as Class I, which they define as a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product may cause serious adverse health consequences or death. To date, no complaints, adverse events, injuries, or deaths have been reported related to this voluntary recall.

This recall does not include 3 mL applicators found in kits. It also does not include any other ChloraPrep™ product presentations. All other ChloraPrep™ products are manufactured with different packaging materials that are not affected by this issue. BD is implementing a global packaging change for the 3 mL product to correct this issue, which is expected to be available by the end of April in the United States. The implementation time for other countries will vary based on registration requirements.

The health consequences associated with the presence of the fungus, Aspergillus penicillioides, in the product packaging are potentially serious. The Aspergillus penicillioides within the packaging can contaminate the surface of the applicator and/or gloved hands of the health care professional and then consequently the sterile field. Since the applicator is used for site preparation prior to an invasive procedure, a contaminated applicator can result in direct inoculation of the fungus into tissues. The presence of fungus in the tissues can cause a severe and potentially fatal medical condition.

As part of the voluntary recall to the user level, the company will notify customers and distributors affected by the recall. BD is instructing customers and distributors to discard all remaining inventory of the impacted ChloraPrep™ 3 mL applicators (see list of impacted catalog numbers below) and committed to replacing product affected by the recall.

Affected Catalog Numbers in the United States 260400 ChloraPrep® One-Step 3 mL Applicator - Clear 260415 ChloraPrep® One-Step 3 mL Applicator - Hi-Lite Orange 930400 BD ChloraPrep™ Clear 3 mL Applicator 930415 BD ChloraPrep™ Hi-Lite Orange™ 3 mL Applicator

Customer inquiries related to this recall, as well as adverse reaction/events experienced with the product should be addressed to BD Customer Support: 1-800-526-4455 (Toll Free) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

FDA MedWatch Reporting

Adverse reactions/events experienced with the use of any of these products should also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

About BD

Contacts:





Troy Kirkpatrick Kristen M. Stewart, CFA BD Public Relations BD Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

