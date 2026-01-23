Newest version of BD® Research Cloud features an AI-powered tool for automated panel design to improve quality, efficiency and usability of scientific results across research areas

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the global commercial release of BD® Research Cloud 7.0, furthering the company's AI roadmap while strengthening its leadership in flow cytometry and life sciences research. The new release introduces BD Horizon™ Panel Maker, an AI-powered tool for automated panel design – one of the most critical steps across immunology and cancer research experiments designed to help ensure the quality and usability of scientific results.

BD Helps Scientists Advance Immunology and Cancer Research with AI-Powered Insights and Automation

BD® Research Cloud version 7.0 provides scientists with a cloud-based ecosystem for flow cytometry that supports collaboration between team members, streamlines workflows, and manages laboratory operations, from instrument health to purchasing and managing reagents.

The new BD Horizon™ Panel Maker tool leverages a novel, sophisticated AI algorithm to generate optimized panel recommendations within seconds. Researchers can create panels using custom experimental inputs or draw from curated databases of validated options. Poorly designed panels can lead to unusable, unreliable or irreproducible data, resulting in wasted time, samples, and reagents. By providing automated recommendations and integrated visualization tools, like comparison tables and complexity scores, BD Horizon™ Panel Maker enables researchers to more efficiently evaluate and select the panels best suited for their experiments.

"By harnessing the power of AI, the new version of BD® Research Cloud is engineered to help scientists reach high-quality scientific insights in a fraction of the time, while reducing complexity and potential for error," said Steve Conly, worldwide president, BD Biosciences. "This new AI tool also unlocks the full potential of our BD FACSDiscover™ Cell Analyzer and Cell Sorters, letting researchers get the most out of both cutting-edge hardware and software, for even the most complex experiments."

BD Horizon™ Panel Maker is the only commercially available tool that supports integrated imaging and spectral panel design when working with BD FACSDiscover™ Instruments.

BD® Research Cloud version 7.0 with BD Horizon™ Panel Maker is now available at bdresearchcloud.com. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com.

