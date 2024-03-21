BD Increases Domestic Production to Support U.S. Health Care Need for Syringes

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued the following statement regarding the March 19, 2024 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety Communication, which provided important updates on FDA's ongoing evaluation of certain plastic syringes:

Eric Borin, president of BD Medication Delivery Solutions said, "BD has the capacity to support additional syringe demand and is further increasing U.S. production to help ensure continuity of patient care. Since the initial FDA safety communication in November, BD has increased domestic manufacturing of syringes in our Nebraska and Connecticut facilities to respond to customer needs.

"Ensuring the safety and quality of our products is the top priority at BD. The latest FDA safety communication does not include any BD syringes. Over our more than 125-year history, we have served the health care system's need for essential high quality medical products, including manufacturing 2 billion additional syringes and needles to support the global pandemic response to COVID-19. BD remains committed to supporting the health care system and patients, and our clinical staff are prepared to support customers with any questions they may have regarding our products."

