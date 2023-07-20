BD Issues FY 2022 ESG Report, Highlights Notable Progress in Energy and Waste Reduction, Health Care Access and Diversity

Company Expands its ESG Focus Areas to Include Advancing Health Equity in Under-Resourced Communities

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued its Fiscal Year 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report that details ongoing efforts that impact company health, human health, community health and planet health.

"We all have a responsibility for taking action to advance sustainability efforts and ESG issues relevant to our businesses, and at BD, we're making meaningful progress addressing our impacts on the environment and the communities where we live and work, from minimizing our environmental footprint, to empowering a diverse and inclusive workforce, and advancing health equity and access to health care in under-resourced areas of the world," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "We take great pride in the role we've played throughout our history in creating a healthier world, and our global associates continue to demonstrate the resilience and growth mindset necessary to catalyze this positive change and make a meaningful impact for our company, planet, communities and the people we serve."

The report includes performance measurements and progress made toward the company's 2030+ ESG goals, focusing on key areas where the company looks to create meaningful, measurable change over the next decade. Top highlights and achievements from this year's report include:

Maureen Mazurek, chief EHS and sustainability officer at BD said, "We are making great strides on our journey to build and maintain a sustainable, resilient business model that positions BD and its stakeholders for success. With the dedication of our leaders, the passion of our associates, and partnerships across the value chain, we have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent, increased the number of locations using renewables, piloted recycling programs around the world, and completed our baseline assessment for scope 3 emissions. We are proud of the work we've accomplished thus far but know there is more to be done as we work toward accomplishing our 2030+ ESG goals."

For more information about BD's 2030+ ESG goals and to view the company's full FY 2022 ESG Report, visit BD.com. Learn more about awards and recognition for BD's ESG impact on the BD Newsroom.

