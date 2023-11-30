BD Launches Advanced Vascular Access Ultrasound System Designed to Improve Clinician Efficiency

SiteRite™ 9 Ultrasound System Delivers Enhanced Image Quality and Vessel Assessment Tools to Aid in First Attempt IV Insertion Success

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today launched a new, advanced ultrasound system designed to help improve clinician efficiency when placing peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), central venous catheters, IV lines and other vascular access devices.

The SiteRite™ 9 Ultrasound System is an all-in-one system designed with a user-friendly experience on an updated 15.6-inch touch screen with enhanced image quality that provides industry-leading catheter placement tools and technologies to support clinicians during the vascular access device insertion process. The system includes integrated visualization tools such as the Cue™ Needle Tracking System to provide nurses with continuous and real-time needle tracking, and the Sherlock 3CG+™ Tip Confirmation System to ensure proper catheter tip navigation and location.

"Our latest innovation in ultrasound technology is designed to make vascular access care delivery easier and more efficient for clinicians — whether they've been on the job for years or are new to the field," said Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "By combining our decades of leadership in vascular access with voice-of-the-customer enhancements, we've developed a best-in-class solution to aid in insertion success on the first attempt and reduce the need for repeated needlesticks to deliver a better care experience for everyone involved."

SiteRite™ 9 also features smart, connected technology such as vessel assessment tools that automatically detect the vessel, then pair with vessel measurement tools to help clinicians select the appropriate catheter, so they can make an informed decision every time. Additional system capabilities include patient data look up with information capture, auto-filling capabilities and records transfer to help support clinician workflow.

As a global leader in vascular access solutions, BD is committed to advancing the standard of care for patients and health care providers. This innovation is part of the company's vascular access management portfolio and further drives the company's "One-Stick Hospital Stay" vision by helping clinicians in performing one of the most common invasive hospital procedures — placing a vascular access device — by using ultrasound technology to increase first attempt insertion success and reduce unnecessary needlesticks. SiteRite™ 9 received 510(k) clearance in September and is now commercially available to customers in the U.S. For more information, visit bd.com/SiteRite9.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

