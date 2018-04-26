BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

The BD FACSymphony S6 instrument offers six-way sorting and supports analysis of up to 30 parameters. It includes a scalable architecture that could be upgradable to enable greater parameter analysis in the future. This advanced platform features an ultra-quiet electronics system adapted from the defense industry that improves detection sensitivity to enable the sorting of rare cell types. Configurable through the Special Order Research Products (SORP) program, researchers will have the flexibility to customize their systems with up to nine spatially separated lasers each with multiple power ratings to fully leverage the broad portfolio of BD Horizon Brilliant™ reagents.

"The new BD FACSymphony S6 system is the newest advance in our 40 year history of leadership and innovation in flow cytometry and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping researchers better understand and characterize the single cell," said John Ledek, worldwide president of Biosciences for BD. "The additional technological capabilities this system brings our customers, coupled with our unmatched global support and application services teams, will help facilitate the discovery of new biological insights, enabling researchers to push the envelope of scientific inquiry."

BD's diverse portfolio of instruments, reagents and services provide a comprehensive research solution to address the needs of immunologists and other researchers adopting flow cytometry to complement adjacent technologies and workflows. BD's portfolio of research analyzers and cell sorters, spanning from entry-level systems to this new advanced BD FACSymphony S6 cell sorter, exemplifies the company's commitment to democratizing flow cytometry across the spectrum of research applications.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

