BD Launches Reimagined Digital Marketplace for Flow Cytometry

"We listened to our customers, both researchers and clinical lab managers, to understand and address the barriers they face to buying," said Puneet Sarin, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "Our goal is to empower them with tools and relevant scientific content to make the process of online product search and purchase faster, easier and more convenient across the complete flow cytometry continuum."

The completely overhauled online purchasing experience offers intuitive navigation, a fully integrated shopping experience, and a look and feel that addresses flow cytometry users' buying needs. Based on research conducted among end users to assess their needs and interests, BD Biosciences has improved the ability of users to find products and information so they can quickly find the right solutions needed to conduct their work more efficiently.

The new website provides updated search capabilities, robust content with more than 170 pages of new information, application data and product selection tools. Customized dashboards and quick checkout with minimal clicks, all with 24/7 order tracking and support tools are available for reagent purchases. The eCommerce capability also provides seamless integration with procurement buying systems, which allows you to see institutional pricing and get internal approvals before orders are placed.

The newly launched website is available for users in United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, with additional countries launching later this summer. For access to the new BD Biosciences website and purchasing resources visit www.bdbiosciences.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

The products described in this announcement are for research use only and not for diagnostic or therapeutic use.

Media : Investors : Brooke Houston Kristen M. Stewart, CFA Director, Public Relations SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations 908.500.0555 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

