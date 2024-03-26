BD Named Among Fortune's Most Innovative Companies

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today was named to Fortune's 2024 list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

"At BD, innovation is about a mindset of excellence and continuous improvement, boldly challenging ourselves to think ahead and partnering with our customers to understand the evolving needs of the billions of patients around the world who rely on our health care products and solutions," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "This recognition is a testament to our 70,000 associates who work every day, united around our purpose, to deliver innovations that meaningfully advance the standard of care and contribute to today's new, transformational era of health care."

The ranking is built on three pillars:

Product innovation: Evaluation of a company's products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness;

Evaluation of a company's products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness; Process innovation: Analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support;

Analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support; Innovation culture: Extent to which a company fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity internally and allows employees to implement new ideas.

Fortune and Statista surveyed more than 35,000 employees from eligible companies and 8,000 industry experts to rank companies across the three categories, in addition to evaluating a company's patents within the product innovation category. Of the more than 25,000 U.S. companies considered, those with the highest 200 scores were named to Fortune's list of America's Most Innovative Companies.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Media:
Troy Kirkpatrick
VP, Public Relations
858.617.2361
[email protected]

Investors:
Adam Reiffe
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
201.847.6927
[email protected]

