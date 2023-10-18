BD Named Among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

Company Ranks Top 2 in Healthcare Equipment and Services Industry

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List by 3BL, which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among 1,000 of the largest U.S. public companies. This year, BD ranked second in the health care equipment and services industry.

"As a global organization serving health systems in nearly 200 countries around the world, we are contributing meaningful, positive change on the global societal and environmental issues most relevant to our business, customers and stakeholders," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "As we've done throughout our history, we continue to build on these contributions to enable a healthier, more equitable world - from minimizing our environmental footprint to empowering an inclusive workforce, and advancing health equity and access in under-resourced areas of the world."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars – climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL said, "Achieving the transformational targets of the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress."

BD continues to be recognized for its commitment to being an employer of choice, transparency and progress toward the company's 2030 ESG goals. For more information about these awards, visit news.bd.com/Award-news.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1,000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 environmental, social and governance factors.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Jessica Offerjost Greg Rodetis BD Public Relations BD Investor Relations 201.258.0964 201.847.6875 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)