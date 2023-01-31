BD Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 4th Consecutive Year

Company's Ongoing Commitment to Advance Workplace Equality Shows Progress in Female Leadership and Talent Pipeline

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), marking the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized on the index.

BD increased its scores across all pillars with noted improvements in external brand and female leadership and talent pipeline. This work demonstrates the company's commitment and continued progress against its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals for 2030 and beyond.

"Our continued inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI is a testament to our ongoing efforts to develop and invest in our employees around the world," said Nicole Thompson, vice president, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement. "Our commitment to gender equality is embedded in our culture through the policies and resources we offer, empowering our employees to grow personally and professionally. We continue to make significant progress with the representation of female leaders in our workforce and talent pipelines, which has driven greater mobility within the organization and increased retention."

In addition to the inclusive policies and programs available to employees, BD offers eight employee-led Associate Resource Groups, including the Women's Initiative Network (WIN). Supported by BD Leadership Team members, WIN strives to elevate and promote equality for BD's global community of women by driving change and fostering belonging to help members achieve their individual goals and thrive.

The 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and external brand.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2022 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Report.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

