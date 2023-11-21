BD Names Dr. Ronald Silverman as Chief Medical Officer

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Ronald (Ron) Silverman, MD, FACS, has been named executive vice president and chief medical officer of BD, effective Dec. 4, 2023.

Dr. Silverman will be responsible for leading the company's Medical Affairs organization, which includes end-to-end medical affairs across BD's business units, regions and central team. In this role, he will use medical insights and expertise to advance BD's pipeline of clinically relevant, innovative solutions that align with evolving patient needs, while also contributing to the safety and compliance of BD's in-market portfolio of products. Dr. Silverman will report to Beth McCombs, executive vice president and chief technology officer for BD, and serve as a member of the BD Executive Leadership Team.

"Ron has been dedicated to advancing care for nearly 30 years, working across clinical practice, academic research and industry roles," McCombs said. "Ron's broad expertise and passion for innovation, evidence generation, clinical development, real-world evidence, medical safety, and compliance will help BD build upon our exciting innovation pipeline and promote better outcomes for patients and providers by enabling increasingly efficient, effective and personalized care."

Dr. Silverman replaces Dr. William Sigmund, who has been chief medical officer for BD since January 2018 and announced his intent to retire from the company in June 2023. Dr. Silverman joins BD from 3M Health Care, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief medical officer since 2021. He previously led Medical and Clinical Affairs teams for multiple business units within 3M – first for KCI Corporation, followed by Acelity Corporation, and then 3M Health Care Medical Solutions Division. Prior to that, he was chief of plastic surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center and continues to hold academic appointments at both the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins schools of medicine.

Dr. Silverman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Maryland and trained in surgery and plastic surgery with Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital. He is certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery, is on the advisory board for the University of Maryland Fischell Department of Bioengineering at the Clark School of Engineering and holds membership with 7 professional organizations. Dr. Silverman holds two patents, has authored more than 80 journal publications and contributed to several textbooks.

About BD

