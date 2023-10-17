BD Names Greg Rodetis as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced Greg Rodetis, currently BD senior vice president and treasurer will also add head of investor relations to his responsibilities, effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Greg will continue as company treasurer and also lead all aspects of communicating progress of BD's strategy to investors and the financial community, including the company's initiatives that drive shareholder value. Rodetis will continue to report to Chris DelOrefice, executive vice president and chief financial officer for BD.

"Greg's deep knowledge of BD, coupled with his expertise of the capital markets and existing relationships with the investment banking community, make him well-positioned to lead our investor relations function and serve as a valued partner to this important stakeholder group as BD continues to deliver on its growth strategy," said DelOrefice.

Rodetis joined BD in 2016 as vice president and assistant treasurer, capital markets. In his current role as treasurer, Rodetis is responsible for leadership and oversight of the company's Treasury function as a strategic partner in supporting business performance, earnings growth and shareholder return. Prior to BD, Greg was with Terex Corporation as the assistant treasurer and prior to this he held roles of progressive responsibility with PepsiCo, Inc., and General Electric Company.

Rodetis holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA® Charterholder.

