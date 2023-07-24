BD Names Joanne Waldstreicher to Board of Directors

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher to its board of directors.

BD today announced the appointment of Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher to its board of directors. Dr. Waldstreicher most recently served as chief medical officer for J&J prior to her retirement earlier this year.

Waldstreicher, 63, was most recently the chief medical officer for Johnson & Johnson (J&J), serving in this capacity from 2012 until her retirement in 2023. As chief medical officer, she provided visionary strategic and operational leadership at J&J, with global responsibility for safety, epidemiology, regulatory and clinical operations transformation, bioethics and late-stage pipeline program review. Prior to being named chief medical officer for J&J, Waldstreicher served as chief medical officer for Janssen Pharmaceutical Research and Development, which is a division of J&J, from 2009 to 2012. Prior to this role, she served as vice president and as senior vice president of Global Drug Development from 2002 to 2009. Across her career at J&J and in various roles she was also responsible for clinical research, biostatistics, regulatory affairs, and Asia Pacific R&D and medical affairs. Prior to J&J, Waldstreicher led endocrinology and metabolism clinical research at Merck Research Laboratories. She has authored more than 55 research publications, holds numerous patents and is an established thought leader in evidence and science-based product development and decision making, driven by patient needs and bioethical values.

"Dr. Waldstreicher brings more than 30 years of experience in clinical and strategic leadership roles at some of the leading health care companies in the world," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "The combination of her broad experience in R&D, regulatory, clinical evidence generation and safety aligns with BD's journey to advance our strong innovation agenda, and to be best-in-class for quality and safety in the MedTech industry."

Waldstreicher serves on the board of directors of Structure Therapeutics, a publicly traded, clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, and also serves on an expert panel for the Reagan Foundation for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), developing recommendations for the FDA related to an evidence generation strategy for the United States. She is a faculty affiliate of the Division of Medical Ethics, Department of Population Health at New York University School of Medicine and is an advisory board member of the Brooklyn College Cancer Center.

Waldstreicher earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Brooklyn College and her doctor of medicine from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and completed a fellowship in endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Francesca DeMartino VP, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5743 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)