BD releases 2018 Sustainability Report

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued its 2018 Sustainability Report, focusing on management of the environmental, social and governance factors that support the company's 2020 Sustainability Goals.

BD's sustainability strategy is driven by its purpose – Advancing the world of health™ – and focuses on four priorities that are most relevant to the business and its stakeholders:

Innovation – health care safety, outcomes and cost

– health care safety, outcomes and cost Access – health care in resource-limited populations

– health care in resource-limited populations Efficiency – environmentally sound products and resilient operations

– environmentally sound products and resilient operations Empowerment – positive workforce and community impacts

"BD's 2020 sustainability goals reflect our commitment to the role we play in finding solutions to complex global issues in partnership with our employees, customers and stakeholders," said Vincent A. Forlenza, chairman and CEO. "We are pleased with the progress we have made toward our goals and believe there are opportunities ahead to make a real difference as we work to address global challenges such as climate change and antimicrobial resistance."

Highlights from this year's report include:

New to this year's report, BD spotlights three global challenge areas – human rights, climate change, antimicrobial resistance – and details how these topics intersect with work across the four key priorities of the company's sustainability strategy.

For more information about the company's sustainability goals, view the 2018 Sustainability Report here: https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/sustainability-at-bd.

