BD releases FY 2019 Sustainability Report

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today issued its 2019 Sustainability Report, focusing on performance of the environmental, social and governance factors that support the company's 2020 Sustainability Goals from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019 (FY 2019).

BD's sustainability strategy is driven by its purpose – Advancing the world of health™ – and provides the framework for how it manages, and makes an impact on, the most relevant social and environmental issues for the company and its stakeholders.

Innovation – contributing to more sustainable health care systems by improving outcomes, reducing costs and protecting patients and health care workers

Highlights from this year's report include:

Innovation: In FY 2019, BD launched 25 products across the company's three businesses – Medical, Interventional and Life Sciences – further increasing access to quality health care. The company continues to identify opportunities for innovation to help address health care challenges and drive business performance.

In FY 2019, BD launched 25 products across the company's three businesses – Medical, Interventional and Life Sciences – further increasing access to quality health care. The company continues to identify opportunities for innovation to help address health care challenges and drive business performance. Access: In August 2019 , BD was recognized for its third time in five years by Fortune magazine, and named to its "Change the World List" for the company's extensive efforts in helping combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through programs that raise awareness of AMR, as well as mobilize the health care industry, leaders and communities around the world to take action to extend the useful life of medications.

In , BD was recognized for its third time in five years by magazine, and named to its "Change the World List" for the company's extensive efforts in helping combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through programs that raise awareness of AMR, as well as mobilize the health care industry, leaders and communities around the world to take action to extend the useful life of medications. Efficiency: Since setting its 2020 Sustainability targets in 2015, BD has continued to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, and remains committed to waste reduction, and increasing use of renewable energy, including the installation of on-site solar power generation across BD's sites – most recently at the company's global headquarters in Franklin Lakes, NJ . Over the course of FY 2019, the company identified more than 200 energy reduction projects that will amount to over $5 million in energy savings, once completed. Projects include the replacement of existing lighting with LED lighting, recommissioning of an ice plant, combined heat and power projects, installation of solar panel projects and various equipment upgrades.

Since setting its 2020 Sustainability targets in 2015, BD has continued to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, and remains committed to waste reduction, and increasing use of renewable energy, including the installation of on-site solar power generation across BD's sites – most recently at the company's global headquarters in . Over the course of FY 2019, the company identified more than 200 energy reduction projects that will amount to over in energy savings, once completed. Projects include the replacement of existing lighting with LED lighting, recommissioning of an ice plant, combined heat and power projects, installation of solar panel projects and various equipment upgrades. Empowerment: BD is committed to fostering an environment that welcomes and empowers an inclusive and diverse workforce which has earned the company recognition by a number of organizations in 2019, including the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality), Bloomberg (2020 Gender Equality Index), and Forbes (Best Employers for Diversity 2020), among others. The company continues to place a strong focus on philanthropy, providing $10 million in cash donations and $14 million in product donations, as well as expertise and employee volunteer hours to non-profit organizations around the world.

"We are proud of our accomplishments in FY 2019, but we will never be satisfied with maintaining the status quo," said Tom Polen, CEO and president. "Just as we continuously seek new innovations to help more patients live better lives, we strive to be the best employer, the best environmental steward and the best global corporate citizen we can possibly be."

The company will announce new sustainability commitments later in FY 2021 which will focus on shared value creation – addressing unmet societal needs through business models and initiatives that also contribute to commercial success. For more information about the company's sustainability goals, view the 2019 Sustainability Report here: https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/sustainability-at-bd.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contacts:

Jessica Offerjost Monique N. Dolecki BD Public Relations BD Investor Relations 201-258-0964 201.847.5378 [email protected] [email protected]

