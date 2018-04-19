BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

The company announced the plan for the commercial availability of BD Synapsys™ microbiology informatics solution, which provides laboratories with secure connectivity across instruments and locations. The new easy-to-use, browser-based application will help streamline workflows, automate manual processes, and facilitate on-demand actionable insights. Together these capabilities will enable laboratories to improve productivity, simplify compliance, and ultimately get results to clinicians more efficiently.

The BD Synapsys solution will enable on-demand access to data and actionable insights, initially supporting BD BACTEC™ FX systems, BD Kiestra™ solutions, and in the United States BD VeritorTM Plus systems, with plans to include other BD clinical microbiology instruments in the future. This solution helps laboratories and hospitals meet cybersecurity and data privacy standards. The BD Synapsys solution will soon be available in the United States and will be offered in Western Europe and Canada.

"BD understands our lab needs an advanced informatics solution that supports integrated workflow across lab instruments, with access to data across all systems to better utilize our resources, reduce turnaround times and error rates, and show efficiency data in order to maximize the usage of our instrumentation to ultimately allow us to better serve our physicians and patients," said Alanna Emrick, Microbiology Manager at UMC Health System.

Also to be unveiled at the BD booth at ECCMID:

BD COR ™ system is an all new high-throughput molecular platform designed to support a menu of clinically differentiated assays for women's health, sexually transmitted infections and gastrointestinal (GI) applications. The automated system integrates the pre-analytical and analytical steps needed to process samples and provide actionable results, while reducing hands on time for laboratory staff and reducing the potential for manual errors. The BD COR system will be offered in Western Europe beginning in mid-2019 following required regulatory authorization.

system is an all new high-throughput molecular platform designed to support a menu of clinically differentiated assays for women's health, sexually transmitted infections and gastrointestinal (GI) applications. The automated system integrates the pre-analytical and analytical steps needed to process samples and provide actionable results, while reducing hands on time for laboratory staff and reducing the potential for manual errors. The BD COR system will be offered in beginning in mid-2019 following required regulatory authorization. BD Kiestra ID/AST modules will be new additions to the BD Kiestra solution that automate the processing steps for bacterial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing using the BD Bruker MALDI and BD Phoenix™ systems. These unique laboratory automation solutions use a single organism to ensure that the same bacteria is used in both tests. As with other BD Kiestra modules, the ID/AST modules will drive efficiency in the lab, reduce hands-on time, eliminate errors, and ultimately help clinicians make timely patient management decisions. Upon receiving applicable regulatory authorizations, the BD Kiestra ID module will be offered in early 2019 and the ID/AST module will be available in mid-2019, initially in Europe and Canada . Availability in the U.S. and other regions will follow after regulatory authorizations are secured.

The company also highlighted recently launched CE-IVD marked panels for the BD MAX™ system. The panels are not available in the United States. These include:

BD MAX enteric viral panel, available in two configurations. The panels can identify norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus, sapovirus and human astrovirus, all of which are central to the diagnosis of infectious diarrhea.

BD MAX Check-Points CPO assay, was developed in conjunction with Check-Points Health B.V. This test provides detection of the five most common carbapenemase genes in approximately 2.5 hours, allowing for the rapid identification of patients colonized with these organisms so that proper infection control measures can be implemented.

"We aim to bring our customers the most comprehensive portfolio of high-quality diagnostic tools, because we understand that important medical decisions about patient management and treatment rely on our products," said Dave Hickey, president, Diagnostic Systems at BD. "These innovative new solutions will enable more robust processing of clinical samples, and faster, more comprehensive reporting of results back to clinicians."

BD invites customers and media to join us in ECCMID booth #13 on April 21 at 3:30 p.m. for an innovation celebration with Dave Hickey to learn more about BD's clinical microbiology solutions.

