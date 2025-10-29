BDA Announces EY's Return as Headline Sponsor for 2026 Bermuda Risk Summit, Marking their Fifth Year of Support

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has renewed its support as a headline sponsor for the 2026 Bermuda Risk Summit, reaffirming a continued commitment to Bermuda's standing as the world's risk capital. Now in its fifth consecutive year, EY's global network and sector expertise help attract top-tier speakers and international delegates, elevate the programme, and translate insight into market action.

Craig Redcliffe, Partner at EY Bermuda Ltd.

Hosted by the Bermuda business Development Agency (BDA) from March 9–11, 2026 at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, the Summit will once again bring together global leaders from insurance, reinsurance, life and annuity, insurance-linked securities (ILS), and capital markets to explore the trends influencing the future of risk.

Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director of the BDA, said: "EY's continued partnership—now in its fifth consecutive year of support—is a tremendous endorsement of Bermuda's risk industry and the value this event delivers. The Bermuda Risk Summit is a convening of leaders. It's where relationships translate into real outcomes, investment, partnerships, and innovation. Each year, we see tangible outcomes: companies choosing Bermuda as a base, new partnerships forming, and critical issues being advanced with practical solutions. We look forward to working with EY to deliver another world-class event in 2026."

Craig Redcliffe, Partner at EY Bermuda Ltd. and Regional Insurance Leader, said: "EY is proud to once again headline the Bermuda Risk Summit. This event has evolved into one of the most important gatherings on the global (re)insurance calendar, offering unique access to market intelligence, decision-makers, and new ideas. The conversations happening in Bermuda continue to shape the direction of the market, and we're honoured to support that dialogue alongside the BDA."

The Bermuda Risk Summit continues to drive measurable results for Bermuda's economy and international business sector. The 2025 event drew more than 400 delegates from 17 countries and delivered strong outcomes and long-term results—boosting hotel occupancy, air arrivals, and citywide commerce, while catalysing new business formation and investment discussions.

Registration for the 2026 Bermuda Risk Summit is now open at a rate of $595 until the 9th of February when it will increase to $695. Additional sponsorship and speaking opportunities are available. For more information, visit bda.bm or email [email protected].

To secure accommodation at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, reserve your room online or contact 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre at 1-800-441-1414, using the booking code 'Risk 326' to access preferred rates.

SOURCE Bermuda Business Development Agency