Bermuda Delegation Highlights Momentum in Risk, Private Wealth, and Technology Industries at Forum in London

The Bermuda Business Development Agency is bringing together business leaders in the UK to examine how the territory is responding to the evolution of the global finance industry

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA)—Bermuda's investment promotion agency dedicated to promoting the island as a leading international business jurisdiction and driving economic growth—is hosting A London Forum:The Bermuda Advantage to engage with UK business leaders on how Bermuda is responding to the evolution of global finance with the regulatory clarity, stability and credibility that will guide its future.

The forum will take place on Thursday 27 November at the 1 Hotel Mayfair in London and will welcome business leaders from the UK's tech, private wealth and risk sectors. The Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, the Premier of Bermuda, will provide opening remarks. The agenda also features a fireside chat with The Honourable Jason Hayward, JP, MP, Minister of Economy and Labour, about the Benefit Entities Act 2025 and the Trustee Amendment Act 2025, two pieces of recently passed landmark legislation that strengthen Bermuda's position as a trusted jurisdiction for modern wealth planning and corporate governance. Attendees will also have the choice to attend a breakout session across three industry topic areas:

PRIVATE WEALTH: As global markets evolve and wealth moves across borders, investors are seeking regulatory structures that protect and grow capital. This session will explore how Bermuda enables cross-border investment and private wealth strategies through innovative legislation and investment trust leadership.





As global markets evolve and wealth moves across borders, investors are seeking regulatory structures that protect and grow capital. This session will explore how Bermuda enables cross-border investment and private wealth strategies through innovative legislation and investment trust leadership. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION: Bermuda has established itself as the premier jurisdiction for digital asset companies seeking trust, stability and institutional-grade oversight. This session will explore how the digital asset business, wealth management and insurtech converge in the jurisdiction through thoughtful regulation and infrastructure.





Bermuda has established itself as the premier jurisdiction for companies seeking trust, stability and institutional-grade oversight. This session will explore how the business, wealth management and insurtech converge in the jurisdiction through thoughtful regulation and infrastructure. RISK & INSURANCE: Bermuda has long been recognised as the world's risk capital thanks to its capital efficiency and government regulatory leadership This session will showcase how Bermuda continues to advance both insurance solutions and insurtech development through strategic captives, market-leading reinsurance, and transformative risk solutions.

"Bermuda is seeing strong economic momentum. Our legacy in global business, bold vision for innovation, and commitment to workforce empowerment, are advancing a top tier business ecosystem," said Jason Hayward, JP, MP Minister of Economy & Labour. "We look forward to discussing how our regulatory clarity and world-class governance are enabling tangible progress for businesses, Bermuda continues to distinguish itself as one of the world's most sophisticated and resilient business jurisdictions, making it a powerful and advantageous hub for global business."

The island has pioneered robust regulatory and legislative frameworks for governing digital assets, fintech and insurtech industries, which are steadily growing as a result. Bermuda-based insurance technology firms CatX and Cactus recently announced a major digital asset industry merger, and Meanwhile, the first regulated Bitcoin life insurer, recently announced an $82 million capital raise, signaling investor confidence in Bermuda's growing insurtech ecosystem.

"The London Forum is an opportunity to demonstrate the global relevance of the work happening across our three strongest sectors: finance, technology and insurance," said David Parker, Head of Business Development at the BDA. "Our markets have long been connected through shared regulatory standards, deep capital and risk ties, and a mutual focus on innovation. Meeting in London allows us to highlight how this, coupled with Bermuda's ability to foster collaboration across these sectors, helps drive investment and define this next phase of global financial and risk management."

To learn more about the BDA's upcoming events and industry initiatives, visit: https://bda.bm/.

About the BDA

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is an independent public-private partnership dedicated to attracting and retaining business in Bermuda. Through strategic business development and collaboration with key stakeholders, the BDA promotes Bermuda as a premier investment jurisdiction.

SOURCE Bermuda Business Development Agency