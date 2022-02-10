BDC Advisors Announces Appointment of New Principals in Response to Market Demand

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors, a national healthcare strategy consulting firm, today announced the appointment of two new principals: Semyon Shtulberg, MBA, and Jonathan Felix, MBA, in response to the growth in demand in its consulting practice. In announcing the appointments, Andy Ziskind, MD, BDC's Managing Director and CEO, explained that "Shtulberg and Felix joining our team will significantly strengthen BDC's ability to respond to the issues the firm's clients are asking us to help them with, which include restructuring payer provider relationships, addressing contemporary contracting challenges and opportunities, organizing durable models of physician alignment, and strategically positioning health systems for growth."

Semyon "Sem" Shtulberg, MBA, is an experienced healthcare strategy-to-execution leader and executive advisor with over 14 years of a successful management consulting and healthcare industry experience. Most recently, Sem served as Vice President, Managed Care Growth, at Advocate Aurora Health, Inc. At Advocate Aurora, he played a key role in driving the successful merger integration of Advocate and Aurora and, subsequently, the acquisition and launch of a provider owned health plan, from the development of the product roadmap through the implementation of business growth strategies. Prior to joining Advocate Aurora, Sem was a Manager for Monitor Deloitte, where he led consulting teams on large scale strategic transformation efforts at leading healthcare delivery, health plan, and adjacent health industry clients. Prior to Deloitte Consulting, Sem spent over four years as an implementation leader at Epic Systems Corporation, a market leading EMR platform. He holds an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia.

Jonathan Felix, MBA, brings clients over sixteen years of healthcare management consulting experience in the areas of value-based care, business strategy, M&A integration expertise, as well as structuring new market entry ventures specific to physician / ambulatory enterprises. Jonathan has gained unique experience with managing the strategic development and expansion of seven U.S. medical schools, as well as leading provider workforce capacity analyses for multiple state and commercial clients, and conducting performance improvement projects at over a dozen of the largest U.S. multi-hospital systems and multi-specialty physician groups.

Jonathan joins BDC from Deloitte Consulting, where he was a Senior Manager in Strategy & Operations with a focus on healthcare provider systems and health plans, physician enterprise and ambulatory services, and innovative medical education. He holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin, where he serves as a member of the Dell Medical Society, working with faculty and staff at Dell Medical School to help explore the future of medical education.

ABOUT BDC ADVISORS

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that transforms and grows healthcare organizations. Established in 1990, the firm's practice areas include health enterprise strategy, payer/provider innovation, provider network development, organization design and development, population health, and strategic pricing and cost repositioning.

