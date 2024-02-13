BDC Advisors Appoints Alexandra Criscione as Director with Focus on Payer-Provider Strategy

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors, a leading healthcare strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Criscione as Director in the Payer-Provider practice. Alex brings over 25 years of healthcare experience that spans both health care providers and payers. She specializes in innovative provider/payer partnership models that promote mutual alignment of incentives and support provider/payer relationships. Her extensive experience includes leading complex contract negotiations, financial model reconciliation between both parties, value-based contract development and assessment, merging contracting organizations, building and leading negotiation teams, and designing and implementing large-scale network builds. Alex's approach is to identify contracting solutions that benefit both parties while ensuring compliance, operational efficiency, and risk management.

As a leader in BDC's Payer-PROVIDER practice, Alex plays a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by both providers and payers in an evolving healthcare landscape. With a focus on optimizing revenue, growth, and improving margins, she is dedicated to continually innovating contract and care models to expand and sustain market relationships.

Prior to joining BDC Advisors, Alex served as Vice President of Network Management at Sentara Health Plans. Alex spearheaded a wide array of initiatives to achieve organizational goals. Notably, she led a Network Management team of 90 professionals responsible for provider service and contract negotiation across commercial and government program lines of business. Her leadership in creating best-practice compensation addendums, value-based contract templates, fee schedule management, and electronic contract storage resulted in streamlined network reporting and operational efficiency. She was also responsible for the successful expansion of Medicare Advantage across Virginia, contracting with thousands of providers to meet CMS adequacy standards.

Alex held several leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare (UHC) for almost 15 years, including as National Vice President for Strategic Contracts, supporting vital provider relationships across the nation. She has been a first-chair negotiator for hundreds of negotiations and, in her leadership roles, has overseen tens of thousands of contract negotiations. Her work encompassed managing complex negotiations, leading the then-largest network build in the history of UnitedHealthcare, implementing strategic contracting objectives locally, regionally, and nationally, and introducing innovative contract templates for both commercial and Medicare lines of business.

Dr. Andy Ziskind, Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors, commented, "There has never been a more important time for healthcare organizations to review and update their payer strategies. Alex is a great addition to the BDC Advisors team."

Shawn Fitzgibbon, Managing Director and Leader of BDC Advisors' Payer-Provider practice, added, "Alex's skills will support BDC clients at a pivotal moment in the healthcare landscape, marked by demographic and socioeconomic trends, payer vertical integration, attribution to risk bearing entities, and unprecedented growth in care delivery costs. Her commitment to innovation will be vital to providing guidance and insights to navigate these challenges effectively."

ABOUT BDC ADVISORS

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that supports the transformation and growth of healthcare organizations. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to academic health systems, as well as community, regional, and multi-state providers on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer-provider innovation, population health strategy, and physician alignment. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in healthcare, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

